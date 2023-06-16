Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Is Officially Happening At Adult Swim

The end of "Primal" season 2 saw the resilient, tough caveman known as Spear meet his end while trying to keep Fang, her children, and his new tribe safe. After defeating the vengeful Chieftain who had been resurrected as a fearsome fire giant, Spear was fatally burnt, and he could no longer go on. But before life could leave Spear's body, the more advanced human woman called Mira consummated the love that had been lingering between them. Finally, an epilogue flashed forward in time to show us that Mira has an adolescent daughter, and she's seen riding on the back of one of Fang's children.

Along with the announcement of "Primal" season 3 came this image from the season 2 finale that seems to confirm the third season will pick up where we left off:

This is somewhat surprising, because even though the epilogue clearly sets up the potential for "Primal" to continue by following Spear and Mira's daughter, Tartakovsky had previously talked about continuing "Primal" as an anthology series that follows completely different characters. This feels like a happy medium, one that gives us new characters to root for but continues the legacy of the characters from the first two seasons. As Michael Ouweleen, President of Adult Swim, said in a statement:

"Most shows would have a hard time continuing after the main character is killed off, but this isn't most shows. Leave it to Genndy and team to keep us all in suspense as 'Primal' continues its adventure."

Adult Swim certainly trusts Tartakovsky as much as we do, and Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, agrees too. He added:

"When Genndy says he is not finished with 'Primal,' our only job is to do everything possible to support that vision and give him the opportunity to tell more incredible and imaginative stories. I can't wait to see where he takes us next."

As of now, we don't know when the third season of "Primal" will arrive on Adult Swim, but hopefully we'll see it sometime in 2024.