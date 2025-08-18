Idris Elba Gets Raunchy In Netflix's 2025 Animated Comedy From Samurai Jack's Creator

Adult animation is absolutely everywhere right now as more viewers are flooding streaming services to discover shows and movies that cater to a more mature audience. But this was not always the case, as animation is still sometimes regarded as a medium for children, and that ridiculous thought still runs rampant up from time to time. Longtime animator Genndy Tartakovsky has played a role in getting an entire generation hooked on different TV shows and movies with titles like "Samurai Jack" and "Dexter's Laboratory." But, his latest picture recruits Idris Elba, Adam DeVine, and Kathryn Hahn for something truly raunchy, and folks who are down for a bit of adult humor are going to absolutely love "Fixed."

Netflix is now streaming "Fixed," an animated comedy about a dog named Bull (Adam DeVine), who isn't too stoked about the prospect of getting neutered and decides to have one last night on the town before the big operation. Idris Elba plays one of Bull's best friends in Rocco, a British boxer who can sympathize with his fellow dog's plight and puts their massive joyride into motion. Elba also lays claim to the most f-bombs I've ever seen a cartoon dog say in one sitting, and that's an honor we should be rewarding with our views in this day and age. This week, during a Q&A hosted by Netflix, Tartakovsky mentioned that Elba might have snuck in a bit more profanity than what was on the page.

Tartakovsky got asked about the sheer amount of dirty words in "Fixed," and he shared this tidbit. "I think that Idris [Elba] might have had the most [f-words] in the entire movie," the animator smiled. "After we began recording, he just started throwing them in there, and I didn't have the heart to really stop him." Everything works out for the best sometimes, as the actor got to have some fun, and viewers get the hilarity of this stern boxer having random outbursts when challenged.