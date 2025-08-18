Idris Elba Gets Raunchy In Netflix's 2025 Animated Comedy From Samurai Jack's Creator
Adult animation is absolutely everywhere right now as more viewers are flooding streaming services to discover shows and movies that cater to a more mature audience. But this was not always the case, as animation is still sometimes regarded as a medium for children, and that ridiculous thought still runs rampant up from time to time. Longtime animator Genndy Tartakovsky has played a role in getting an entire generation hooked on different TV shows and movies with titles like "Samurai Jack" and "Dexter's Laboratory." But, his latest picture recruits Idris Elba, Adam DeVine, and Kathryn Hahn for something truly raunchy, and folks who are down for a bit of adult humor are going to absolutely love "Fixed."
Netflix is now streaming "Fixed," an animated comedy about a dog named Bull (Adam DeVine), who isn't too stoked about the prospect of getting neutered and decides to have one last night on the town before the big operation. Idris Elba plays one of Bull's best friends in Rocco, a British boxer who can sympathize with his fellow dog's plight and puts their massive joyride into motion. Elba also lays claim to the most f-bombs I've ever seen a cartoon dog say in one sitting, and that's an honor we should be rewarding with our views in this day and age. This week, during a Q&A hosted by Netflix, Tartakovsky mentioned that Elba might have snuck in a bit more profanity than what was on the page.
Tartakovsky got asked about the sheer amount of dirty words in "Fixed," and he shared this tidbit. "I think that Idris [Elba] might have had the most [f-words] in the entire movie," the animator smiled. "After we began recording, he just started throwing them in there, and I didn't have the heart to really stop him." Everything works out for the best sometimes, as the actor got to have some fun, and viewers get the hilarity of this stern boxer having random outbursts when challenged.
Fixed is a wild animated comedy from Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky
Elba's Rocco might get a bunch of the naughty words in "Fixed," but viewers should know that this movie is absolutely not safe for work in a variety of hysterical ways. Despite the animation style feeling distinctly comforting, owing a lot to the hand-drawn mission statement Tartakovsky began with, this is an adult animated movie through and through. By the end of "Fixed," you won't even blink at Elba's character using foul language after some of the stuff you see Bull and his friends get into throughout their adventure. It's a little vulgar, but also very moving in parts, and that's largely due to Tartakovsky modeling the pack of dogs on his real-life group of friends!
Talking to Polygon, Tartakovsky explained, "The movie's based on my friend group since high school. They worked on the movie with me, in the beginning, especially." He continued, "I thought it would be fun, because they're both writers — one's in advertising and one's a sports writer — so we were able to collaborate. It was really fun to work with my best friends."
Somehow, the personal link to this story makes all the sense for "Fixed," and helps explain why we all have a friend like Rocco, or a weirdly profound one like Bobby Moynihan's character, Lucky. Despite us all being from different places with vastly different upbringings, there's a lot that binds us all together! (Hopefully, not the same thing that these silly pups bond over in the movie, because well ... that's unlikely!) So, if you like the pottymouth humor, there's a lot of heart in "Fixed" waiting to be dug up by the people watching it at home.
In a better media environment, there would be more movies like Fixed
The story of "Fixed" is one of perseverance in a lot of ways, as Genndy Tartakovsky had to fight to see this strange dream realized as a full-blown movie. Adult animation might be going through a renaissance on streaming, but some viewers just can't get past a cartoon dog saying curse words to see what else might be happening at a different level. That's changing more with each passing day, and champions of the medium like Tartakovsky and Guillermo del Toro also make it plain that "animation is cinema." It's easy for film fans to argue that fact when it's some sort of deep drama, but what if cinema can be vulgar jokes straight from the dog's mouth?
"Fixed" posits that both things can be true; you can have a fun, affecting story that treats its audience as adults. And, you can also fit a bunch of poop jokes in there for good measure. Idris Elba might have gotten his money's worth when it comes to foul language in this movie, but it's clear that everyone involved is proud of the result because of how unique it feels in the current cinematic landscape. As adult animation continues to thrive, there's a push to be "taken seriously" by detractors, and those people might never be won over. Sometimes, laughing with each other and relying on funny gags could end up being animation's best friend.