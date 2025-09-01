Harry Potter: Snape's Patronus Explained

First things first: Horcruxes, as a reminder, are items that contain pieces of Voldemort's soul, ensuring that he cannot die while they remain intact. After Harry and Dumbledore find a false locket Horcrux in "Half-Blood Prince," Harry, Ron, and Hermione set out to find the real Horcruxes and destroy all of them to bring down Voldemort's extremely dark protective forces in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows." When they track down the real locket, which once belonged to Hogwarts founder Salazar Slytherin, wearing it takes such an emotional toll on Ron in particular that he briefly abandons the mission. One night, Ron returns rather suddenly after a mysterious doe Patronus leads Harry to a frozen lake where the sword of Gryffindor, a powerful magical artifact imbued with basilisk venom — making it destructive enough to take down the Horcrux — can be seen at the bottom, and when Harry dives to find it and nearly drowns, Ron saves his life before they destroy the Horcrux together.

At this point in the story, Harry has no idea where this Patronus came from, and it's only later, when he sees Snape's extensive memories, that he realizes Snape and Dumbledore were always in cahoots to protect him, even after Dumbledore's passing (the two wizards then communicate through Dumbledore's official, speaking portrait). Snape uses the Patronus to lead Harry to the Horcrux, and elsewhere in his memories, he expresses anger to Dumbledore that he'll be forced to help Harry find the Horcruxes only to sacrifice himself to Voldemort (because Harry himself is the final Horcrux). The scene that follows is quite famous among "Harry Potter" fans, and it goes like this:

"'But this is touching, Severus,' said Dumbledore seriously. 'Have you grown to care for the boy, after all?'

'For him?' shouted Snape. 'Expecto Patronum!'

From the tip of his wand burst the silver doe. She landed on the office floor, bounded once across the office, and soared out of the window. Dumbledore watched her fly away, and as her silvery glow faded he turned back to Snape, and his eyes were full of tears.

'After all this time?'

'Always," said Snape.'"

Snape's devotion to a deceased woman who, by all accounts, never loved him back romantically is ... certainly something, but at least he uses his unrequited love for good by helping Harry bring down one of the most evil wizards of all time. If you want to revisit Alan Rickman's stunning performance in the "Harry Potter" films, including the massive reveal of Snape's true allegiance in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2," they're streaming on both HBO Max and Peacock now.