Who Is R.A.B In Harry Potter? Regulus Black, Explained

Throughout the "Harry Potter" books and movies — the original ones, not the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise — there are plenty of mysteries scattered around for both the audience and Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) himself to solve. In fact, if you take each installment one by one, they're basically all mystery books. Who's after the titular Stone in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone?" Who is the real Heir of Slytherin in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets?" Why is alleged murderer Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) hellbent on finding Harry at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban?" Who put Harry's name in the Goblet of Fire in, well, "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire?" I don't need to go on — you get it. You're smart.

During the final books and films in "Harry Potter," the mysteries start to point firmly in one direction: the solution that will take down the Dark Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) once and for all. As Harry and his mentor Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) discover in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," Voldemort performed a truly horrific act seven times over, killing in order to split his soul and create Horcruxes, meaning that seven distinct pieces of his soul reside within enchanted objects (or, in two cases, living beings) and prevent him from being killed outright. In order to definitively kill Voldemort, Harry and his friends Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) have to track down each Horcrux and figure out how to destroy them in the first place ... which is where a locket belonging to a man initially known only as "R.A.B." comes into play.

So, who is "R.A.B.?" Why is the locket important, and why are there actually two of them? I'll explain. Here's everything you need to know about R.A.B.'s locket in "Harry Potter" and the specific mysteries it unlocks.