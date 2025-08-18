Weapons Was Heavily Inspired By A Beloved Hugh Jackman Crime Thriller

This article contains spoilers for "Weapons."

Although the recent horror movie "Weapons" has already received a lot of comparisons to the 1999 thriller "Magnolia," it turns out there's another hard-hitting film director Zach Cregger took inspiration from. In a recent interview with Letterboxd, Cregger explained that it was the Hugh Jackman-led 2013 thriller "Prisoners" that drove him most of all.

"First of all, the cinematography of 'Prisoners' is so gorgeous," Cregger explained. "It's this washed-out, somber, cloudy, rainy movie. I really wanted to evoke everything visually that movie evoked, so my cinematographer and I watched 'Prisoners' and talked about it a lot when we were scouting. It's very lived-in, too—that movie feels very authentic. You know, the mess in the people's homes and all that stuff is great." In an interview with The Playlist, Cregger confirmed this connection yet again, saying, "'Prisoners' is all over this movie."

It's easy to see what he means: both are movies about a seemingly pleasant suburban town that has its world shattered by a mysterious tragedy. With "Weapons," it was the sudden disappearance of 17 children from a single classroom, a premise that harkens back to the 17 kids killed in the Parkland school shooting in 2018. With "Prisoners," the mystery is a bit more grounded, starting off as a simple kidnapping.

Although the kidnapper's motives are revealed to be more complicated than expected, and her methods less existentially terrifying than Aunt Gladys' from "Weapons," "Prisoners" is still the darker, more painful movie overall. "Weapons" backs away from its claustrophobic, angsty tone to give us a fun final act; "Prisoners" denies its viewers any such relief.