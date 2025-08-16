A Star Wars Slur Has Inspired A Real-Life Movement

"Star Wars" not only changed filmmaking and the movie industry forever, but it has inspired the real world in many ways — from dumb politicians and new technologies, to a religion, the naming of several organisms, a competitive sport, and more.

George Lucas created a vast world, a sandbox that has captured the imagination of people around the globe for nearly 50 years, one that others after him have only enhanced. Irvin Kershner and Lawrence Kasdan pushed forward the tone and the mythos with "Empire Strikes Back," Timothy Zahn expanded what the universe could be with his books, Genndy Tartakovsky and later Henry Gilroy and Dave Filoni redefined what "Star Wars" could look like and the kind of stories it could tell in animation, and most recently, Tony Gilroy fulfilled the promise of the original movie by truly tapping into the politics that influenced Lucas back in the '70s — hitting a nerve in 2025 by confronting the darkest parts of our reality and reflecting it on screen.

And yet, as of this writing, arguably the most timely piece of "Star Wars" media that's actually impacting culture right now is not the one that directly calls out a genocide, but rather "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." That's because people online have adopted the term "clanker" used by clone troopers in the "Star Wars" universe in order to share their anger, anxiety, and indignation at artificial intelligence and robots in real life.