Reacher's Alan Ritchson Starred In A Forgotten Sci-Fi Movie You Can Stream For Free

Alan Ritchson is Jack Reacher in Prime Video's "Reacher," and the actor has firmly cemented a relentlessly fun, nuanced interpretation of the popular vagabond spy throughout three seasons. Ritchson brings great richness and vulnerability to Reacher like never before, while playing him as the unpredictably no-nonsense protagonist we know and love from Lee Child's eponymous novel series. Ritchson, however, has proven his incredible range time and again, starring in everything from off-kilter stories like "Blood Drive" to ridiculously fun genre clichés like "Fast X." Some of these roles highlight his natural knack for comedy ("Reacher" itself has shown us glimmers of great comedic timing), and 2015's "Lazer Team" happens to be one of the genre films that put these skills to use.

Unfortunately, this Matt Hullum-helmed action comedy/sci-fi plays like a straight-edged B-movie, making it a somewhat questionable watch if you're looking for something more polished or genuinely humorous. That said, this is a crowdfunded project (which managed to raise $2.4 million), which is why some of its choppy, uneven undertones are to be expected. Ritchson's presence is rather interesting here, as his character is born into fulfilling a heroic purpose, which creates much of the pseudo-serious tension that is barely sustained throughout "Lazer Team."

It is worth noting that "Lazer Team" already had a dedicated fan base by the time it was released in theaters, as it was the first feature from Austin-based studio, Rooster Teeth. Now, Rooster Teeth is known for the "Red vs. Blue" series on YouTube, which is essentially a string of super-short clips featuring deadpan humor, which works really well with the platform's format. However, the genuine wit and humor that defines this popular series is nowhere to be found in this feature-length foray — this is a shame, as it could've been a perfectly charming B-movie without any annoying quirks.