Why Jack Reacher's Creator Refuses To Give Alan Ritchson Acting Advice

Understandably, Lee Child should have some say in the direction Jack Reacher is headed. He created him after all. However, with the help of Alan Ritchson and three massively successful seasons on Prime Video, "Reacher" has gotten the attention that even Tom Cruise's iteration struggled to attain. It's probably because of this that when it comes to the leading and massive man bringing the character to life on the small screen, Lee Child refuses to give Ritchson acting notes.

Speaking to The Express about the growing success of the show that began adapting his work in 2022, Child made it clear that it isn't his place to say how Ritchson handles Reacher: "I feel like I don't want to give him advice and I don't want him to ask for advice. What I'm hoping is that we cast him correctly and then it is up to him." Earning the part gave Ritchson the go-ahead to take the walking man mountain wherever he likes. "It gives him, to be unquestioned, it gives him confidence to go ahead and give the right result," Child explained. "I think that if I was nagging at him all the time, 'Do this, do that', I think it would destroy his confidence and make him a little nervous. So, my best role is to stay out of that."

Thankfully, though, the man who made Reacher has nothing but praise for the star who's helping carry the torch into television, and both want the best for the hero and his future.