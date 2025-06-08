Reacher Fans Need To Check Out Alan Ritchson's 2024 Action Comedy Flop

On paper, "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" has everything going for it. Reuniting "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." star Henry Cavill with director Guy Ritchie and telling a true story that was the inspiration of James Bond, there's so much for this movie to go right. Unfortunately, there's just wasn't enough juice in the tank to get it there, with our own Jeremy Mathai calling it a "fun but forgettable movie." The counterargument to make it a worthy watch, though, is Alan Ritchson stealing every scene he appears in as the one-man Nazi-murdering machine operates like John Rambo all while in tiny spectacles.

As Danish special ops soldier, Anders Lassen, Ritchson is having an absolute whale of a time as the unpredictable tearaway team member that heads off on his own, killing soldiers with nothing but a bow and arrow and any sharp implement he can get his hands on. One sequence in particular sees him tear through the corridors of a Nazi war boat in such a brutal fashion even Reacher might suggest he ease up a bit.

This and his brilliant realization of Lee Child's literary hero prove that Ritchson has it in him to carry a film, or even a franchise, on the big screen if someone just gives him a shot. For some time now, the star has made public pleas to play Batman (which we're absolutely all for), and it only takes a glimpse at his time as Anders Lassen to prove he's got the capability to do so.