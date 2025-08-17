Alan Ritchson's Favorite Jack Reacher Book Is A Fan-Favorite

Although the "Reacher" TV series has had plenty of freedom when it comes to picking which novel to adapt next, as of season 4, it still hasn't chosen star Alan Ritchson's favorite: "Die Trying." Ritchson described the 1998 novel in an April 2024 interview as "personally [his] favorite book," continuing by saying, "I hope and I believe we could be getting to that one soon."

"Die Trying" is the one where Reacher is unexpectedly kidnapped alongside a random woman he met in Chicago; the kidnappers are only there for the woman, but Reacher's taken along for the ride anyway. If the show had adapted the books chronologically, this would've been made into season 2, but the show picked a non-chronological order and jumped straight to book #11.

Why does Ritchson love "Die Trying" so much? As he explained in a 2023 interview with /Film, it's because he thinks it best captures the essence of what sort of man Reacher is:

"I do think the stories like ”Die Trying,' where he's really drug reluctantly into the situation, is more true to who he is, because I think otherwise Reacher just wants to be left alone. I don't think Reacher goes into a diner in the middle of the Sierra Nevadas looking for a fight, but it finds him. That's sort of what the books do over and over. The ones where he inserts himself or [it] feels like he's kind of looking for trouble are usually not my favorite."

This is part of why Ritchson was a little frustrated with the season 2 premiere, even if he liked it overall. In the same interview, he described that opening scene where Reacher casually interferes with a carjacking and tells the mother afterward, "I'm someone who prefers not to get involved."

"I just feel like that's like the biggest lie," Ritchson said. "It was the weirdest thing. I felt so weird saying that after kicking the s**t out of some carjacker, that nobody really asked for his help." The trend of Reacher looking for trouble continued into season 3, in which he infiltrated a crime family to get revenge on a bad guy from his past. Reacher's motivations in season 3 (and "Persuader," the book it's based on) are sympathetic, but they don't fall in line with the idea of a man who is simply dragged into stuff by pure bad luck.