Marvel Faces A Big Problem With Deadpool's Potential Avengers: Doomsday Appearance

This week, Ryan Reynolds posted an MCU-related Instagram update, understandably sending fans into a frenzy over what it could mean. With Kevin Feige hinting that the cast list for "Avengers: Doomsday" is still only halfway complete and Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the clear implication is that this isn't just some random graffiti, but a tease of the Merc with the Mouth actually crossing paths with Earth's Mightiest Heroes in "Avengers: Doomsday."

For die-hard fans of the MCU, which now includes an incredible amount of films and television shows, this could be yet another sign of Marvel Studios' sweet, sweet synchronicity that fans love so much to see. Maybe Wade's look into the future of his own death, dying in the arms of Chris Hemsworth's Thor, might actually come true (depending on which character they're portraying at the time). However, this also brings risks that could cause this already intense project to struggle under the weight of its extensive character roster.

In another epic team-up movie featuring heroes versus villains and heroes from different decades, how will the red-suit-wearing lunatic handle knowing exactly what major event he's part of? And how many swear jars will be filled while in the company of the likes of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), if any? These are issues the Russos will need to address if Wade really does make an appearance. But if they nail it, these could also be among the most creative and crowd-pleasing elements of the film (apart from a familiar-looking Doctor Doom).