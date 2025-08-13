Marvel Faces A Big Problem With Deadpool's Potential Avengers: Doomsday Appearance
This week, Ryan Reynolds posted an MCU-related Instagram update, understandably sending fans into a frenzy over what it could mean. With Kevin Feige hinting that the cast list for "Avengers: Doomsday" is still only halfway complete and Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the clear implication is that this isn't just some random graffiti, but a tease of the Merc with the Mouth actually crossing paths with Earth's Mightiest Heroes in "Avengers: Doomsday."
For die-hard fans of the MCU, which now includes an incredible amount of films and television shows, this could be yet another sign of Marvel Studios' sweet, sweet synchronicity that fans love so much to see. Maybe Wade's look into the future of his own death, dying in the arms of Chris Hemsworth's Thor, might actually come true (depending on which character they're portraying at the time). However, this also brings risks that could cause this already intense project to struggle under the weight of its extensive character roster.
In another epic team-up movie featuring heroes versus villains and heroes from different decades, how will the red-suit-wearing lunatic handle knowing exactly what major event he's part of? And how many swear jars will be filled while in the company of the likes of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), if any? These are issues the Russos will need to address if Wade really does make an appearance. But if they nail it, these could also be among the most creative and crowd-pleasing elements of the film (apart from a familiar-looking Doctor Doom).
Could a family-friendly Deadpool put Marvel at its most creative?
There's no doubt that if and when Deadpool joins the Avengers, Wade Wilson will be cutting back on the F-bombs and limiting his lethal decapitations. There'll be no place for d*** jokes and references to cocaine if the time comes when he's forced to stand alongside a different Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) or even a member of the New Avengers, no matter how rough around the edges those characters might seem. It's by being forced to work around this character trait that we could discover a fresh and fun version of Wade, one that hasn't been seen before, and make him more capable of playing nicely with others in this battle for humanity, reality, or whatever Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) is looking to wreck.
For comic book fans, though, such a concept isn't anything new. On the occasions when Deadpool operates outside of his own trade issues, he's a nuisance, a babbling idiot that makes references intermittently which allies don't catch because they're too busy with the job at hand. It's this route that the Russos could and should travel if Wade does make an appearance in a future MCU movie that doesn't have his name in the title. The only thing they really need to keep tabs on is that the star that plays him is dialed back as much as Deadpool is.
The Avengers movies will require Ryan Reynolds to be more of a team player
When it comes to Deadpool's role, Ryan Reynolds can be a bit of a scene-stealer, but that's what has made the franchise he's led since 2016 a multi-billion-dollar success today. Even as the franchise evolved and he teamed up with new superheroes on his expletive-filled adventures, Mr. Wilson remained front and center. What could create a very interesting dynamic is if he drops in on the Avengers, especially when he's a few rows back in the group of good guys.
Seeing Reynolds tone down the brash and brutal one-liners to avoid being a liability in the battle of humanity could really work wonders, and if anything, add even more anticipation for his eventual return in the Deadpool/X-Men project that's currently in early development. Putting Wade in a role similar to Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) from Guardians of the Galaxy could be the sweet spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we didn't realize we needed, and it could be part of a series of bold risks to make the next two major Marvel movies as impactful as they need to be.
The way the MCU is heading, with the lackluster box office results from both "Thunderbolts" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," likely means some extra special tricks need to be pulled out of the bag for whatever "Avengers: Doomsday" has in store. Perhaps one big help could be a rare effort by Deadpool to create maximum impact with minimal effort.