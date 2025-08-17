Why Percy Hynes White's Xavier Thorpe Left Wednesday

Netflix's "Addams Family" offshoot "Wednesday" brought another dose of its signature gloom and woe to its streaming home when the show's season 2, part 1 dropped on August 6, and part 2 seems destined to do the same when it arrives next month. However, fans of the show may have noticed that one key player from the show's first season is completely absent from the new episodes. Percy Hynes White's Xavier Thorpe is nowhere to be seen, which may come across as something of a surprise considering how prominent the young artist was when "Wednesday" first became a pop culture phenomenon in 2022.

As people who have seen the season 2 premiere, "Here We Woe Again," know by now, Xavier's exit was a fairly natural one. In the wake of the first season's events, his unseen father, Vincent — a once-prominent backer of the Nevermore Academy — left the school's Gala Fundraising Committee and moved Xavier to a similar school in Switzerland. This removes Wednesday Addams' (Jenna Ortega, who gets some of her best moments in "Wednesday" season 2) most prominent romantic interest from the picture, leaving the main character with only an appropriately creepy farewell painting to remember him by.

The love triangle between Wednesday, Xavier, and Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) was easily one of the worst parts of the first season, and Ortega confirmed all the way back in 2023 that "Wednesday" season 2 is ditching the plotline. Tyler and Wednesday's relationship being more friendship-based, it's no shock that Xavier had to go. "Wednesday" co-showrunner Alfred Gough told TVLine that a comeback won't be in the cards, either: