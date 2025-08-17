A Beloved And Just Like That... Star Almost Joined The Friends Cast

HBO Max's "And Just Like That... is one of the most addictively terrible shows in recent memory, which isn't exactly a ringing endorsement. After all, its predecessor series, "Sex and the City," is held in high regard by many pop culture enthusiasts. During its original run, the Darren Star-created comedy-drama was a big part of the cultural zeitgeist, winning numerous awards and establishing some high-profile fashion trends. "And Just Like That...," on the other hand, is entertaining in a train wreck sort of way, and the fact HBO's "Sex and the City" revival is ending after three seasons suggests that it won't have the same lasting impact on fans.

"And Just Like That..." follows Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristen Davis) as they navigate their careers, lives, and romances in New York City. In fact, the premise is actually quite similar to "Friends," the everlastingly popular sitcom about a group of buddies hanging out in the Big Apple while contending with work, stolen sandwiches, and relationship breaks.

That said, the metropolitan setting and buddy-oriented stories aren't the only similarities between "Friends" and "And Just Like That...," as Kristen Davis also starred in both shows. While Charlotte is arguably her most career-defining role, she still appeared in the "Friends" episode "The One with the Library Book" as Erin, aka the dreamy New York Mets fan who breaks Joey Tribbiani's (Matt LeBlanc) heart. However, this wasn't Davis' first exposure to the sitcom, as the "Sex and the City" alum originally auditioned to play Courteney Cox's Monica Gellar.