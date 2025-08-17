David Corenswet Acted In Two Beloved Musicals Before Playing Superman
As we reach towards the end of the summer moviegoing season, it is clear that DC Studios' first cinematic entry in the new DCU, "Superman," is an absolute home run for the franchise. The film's critical and commercial success gives DC its first undisputed victory over Marvel Studios in 17 years, and while James Gunn's creative vision has been receiving much of the credit for its success amidst turbulent waters for the comic book movie genre after its domination during the 2010s, much of that credit should also go to the film's breakthrough lead actor, David Corenswet.
David Corenswet, 32, is a Juilliard-trained actor, like the legendary Christopher Reeve. Some of his most notable early works include the television shows "The Politician," "Hollywood," and "We Own This City." As for film credits, his two most prominent films before suiting up as the DCU's Man of Steel were "Pearl" and "Twisters." Years before he broke through in film and television, Corenswet refined his craft as an actor onstage with plays and musicals. Two of his stage credits were beloved musicals that have been brought to the Broadway stage, as well as in the form of acclaimed film adaptations.
David Corenswet was suddenly Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors
Like many of his professional peers, David Corenswet started acting as a child in school and community theatre productions. A true theatre kid at heart, Corenswet followed in his father's footsteps, who previously worked as a stage actor in New York City before becoming a lawyer. As a high school student in 2011, Corenswet played the lead role in The Shipley School's production of "Little Shop of Horrors." Corenswet played Seymour Krelborn, a lowly flower shop worker living in an urban skid row, who makes a Faustian bargain with an anthropomorphic man-eating plant he names Audrey II. Brandon Hardesty, who co-starred with Corenswet in his film debut, "Affairs of State," recalled a conversation they shared in which Corenswet reflected on playing Seymour, which was Hardesty's dream role.
"Little Shop of Horrors" was composed by Alan Menken, with the lyrics and book written by Howard Ashman, and was loosely based on a 1960 low-budget film of the same name. Following its off-Broadway production in 1982, its most famous iteration came in the form of Frank Oz's 1986 film adaptation, which featured Rick Moranis as Seymour Krelborn, as well as Ellen Greene, Vincent Gardenia, Steve Martin, John Candy, Christopher Guest, Bill Murray, and Levi Stubbs as the voice of Audrey II. Greg Berlanti was previously set to direct a remake, which would have featured Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, and Billy Porter, but the project has since been shelved. If the proposed remake were to return, perhaps David Corenswet could throw his hat in the ring to play Seymour.
Superman played the same role as Cyclops in this acclaimed musical
Another beloved musical that David Corenswet took part in was "Hairspray," which was based on John Waters' 1988 comedy film of the same name. Corenswet played Corny Collins in a 2012 production at Upper Darby Summer Stage. Corny Collins hosted a television series named after himself, a series in which the protagonist, Tracy Turnblad, dreams of appearing on as a dancer. In the 1988 film, Corny Collins was played by Shawn Thompson. However, the 2007 film adaptation directed by Adam Shankman featured "X-Men" star James Marsden in the role. With that in mind, Corny Collins is a role that both Cyclops and Superman brought to life. Even more intriguing is the fact that both actors have also appeared in Superman films, with Marsden starring in "Superman Returns" as Richard White, the nephew of Daily Planet's editor-in-chief Perry White (Frank Langella), and the fiancé of Lois Lane (Kate Bosworth).
Although David Corenswet's schedule is booked, given his commitment to the DCU as Superman for the foreseeable future, it would certainly be a delight to see him return to his roots in theatre, whether it be on Broadway or in a musical on film. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Corenswet expressed interest in appearing in musicals that would fit his baritone vocal range, whether it be "The Music Man" (which Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman headlined in a Broadway revival), or "Guys and Dolls," which currently has a remake to be helmed by Rob Marshall now in pre-production. As of now, casting has not been confirmed, but Marshall and company would be wise to seek out Corenswet for any of the two male lead roles that Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra originated in the 1955 film.
"Superman" is now playing in theaters.