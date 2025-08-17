David Corenswet Acted In Two Beloved Musicals Before Playing Superman

Another beloved musical that David Corenswet took part in was "Hairspray," which was based on John Waters' 1988 comedy film of the same name. Corenswet played Corny Collins in a 2012 production at Upper Darby Summer Stage. Corny Collins hosted a television series named after himself, a series in which the protagonist, Tracy Turnblad, dreams of appearing on as a dancer. In the 1988 film, Corny Collins was played by Shawn Thompson. However, the 2007 film adaptation directed by Adam Shankman featured "X-Men" star James Marsden in the role. With that in mind, Corny Collins is a role that both Cyclops and Superman brought to life. Even more intriguing is the fact that both actors have also appeared in Superman films, with Marsden starring in "Superman Returns" as Richard White, the nephew of Daily Planet's editor-in-chief Perry White (Frank Langella), and the fiancé of Lois Lane (Kate Bosworth).

Although David Corenswet's schedule is booked, given his commitment to the DCU as Superman for the foreseeable future, it would certainly be a delight to see him return to his roots in theatre, whether it be on Broadway or in a musical on film. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Corenswet expressed interest in appearing in musicals that would fit his baritone vocal range, whether it be "The Music Man" (which Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman headlined in a Broadway revival), or "Guys and Dolls," which currently has a remake to be helmed by Rob Marshall now in pre-production. As of now, casting has not been confirmed, but Marshall and company would be wise to seek out Corenswet for any of the two male lead roles that Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra originated in the 1955 film.

"Superman" is now playing in theaters.