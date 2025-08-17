Why Jeff Conaway's Bobby Wheeler Left Taxi

Acting in an ensemble has its benefits, but for some sitcom stars, it can also feel a bit limiting. When you're one of many actors vying for screentime, there are bound to be moments where your character gets short shrift, but occasionally, it pushes actors to their breaking point. It seems that was at least part of the problem for "Taxi" star Jeff Conaway, who played aspiring actor Bobby Wheeler for the first three seasons of the classic sitcom.

"Taxi" was created by the same team that would eventually go on to make the mega-hit sitcom "Cheers," and it followed the main crew of the fictional Sunshine Cab Company in Manhattan through the various trials of their working and personal lives. Running from 1978 to 1982, the show also featured a number of soon-to-be mega-stars, including Tony Danza as the wannabe boxer Tony Banta, Judd Hirsch as cynical everyman Alex Reiger, Marilu Henner as creative single mom Elaine Nardo, Christopher Lloyd as drugged-out airhead Jim Ignatowski, and Danny DeVito as their lecherous and abusive boss, Louie De Palma. After three seasons of "Taxi," though, Conaway bowed out of the series, returning for only one other episode in season 4.

While working on the series definitely had its challenges (like dealing with the antics of comedian co-star Andy Kaufman and his alter-ego Tony Clifton), it really was a boon for most of its actors career-wise. Unlike some of his co-stars, however, Conaway had already tasted a bit of that mega-stardom from playing Kenickie in the 1978 hit movie musical "Grease." This also meant he had higher expectations for his work. So, when he kept having to deal with the same kind of material on the show over and over, he decided to leave "Taxi" in 1981 in search of, hopefully, greener pastures.