Why Rachel Nichols' Ashley Seaver Left Criminal Minds
When a show runs for 20 years as "Criminal Minds" has, it's exceedingly rare for it to retain its cast all the way through. And it hasn't! The serial killer hunting Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) at the FBI has a revolving door, with new profilers coming and leaving quite often. Mandy Patinkin, who originally starred as the show's central character, Jason Gideon, abruptly left early in "Criminal Minds" season 3 – and he wasn't the last.
The shortest-lived "Criminal Minds" stars was Rachel Nichols, who played FBI trainee Ashley Seaver. She debuted about halfway through season 6, stayed until the end of that season, and then left. There was some Clarice Starling in Ashley's character, but her backstory was even more horrifying than seeing some lambs get slaughtered. Ashley's father was a serial killer himself ("The Redmond Ripper") and she joins the FBI to achieve some redemption and catch men like her dad. She debuts in the 10th episode of season 6, "What Happens At Home..." to assist with catching a killer in a gated community who fits a similar profile as her father.
"I have a weird affinity for serial killers. I'm sort of fascinated by them," said Nichols about joining "Criminal Minds" back in 2011. Indeed, she had previously starred on short-lived procedural "The Inside," as an FBI agent chasing killers. That series lasted only 13 episodes, a comparable time to Nichols' run on "Criminal Minds." In the season 7 premiere, Seaver is abruptly said to have transferred to another unit, and she hasn't returned since.
Despite her unique backstory, Ashley isn't the most popular character in the show's history. That's because her existence, and swift departure, is tied to the show's failed attempt at cutting actresses A.J. Cook (who had played agent Jennifer "JJ" Jareau since season 1) and Paget Brewster (who'd joined the cast in season 2 as Emily Prentiss).
In June 2010, it was reported that A.J. Cook was not returning to "Criminal Minds" season 6. She ultimately appeared in four episodes of the season's 24 total: two to send her character off, and then two more as a guest star. Paget Brewster would technically still be part of the main cast in season 6, but for a reduced number of episodes; Prentiss was written out in the season's 18th episode, "Lauren," when she fakes her death. Nichols joining as a series regular, specifically as a replacement for Cook and Brewster, was subsequently reported by Deadline in December 2010.
Ashley Seaver was Criminal Minds' failed replacement for JJ
The "Criminal Minds" cast shake-up was initially reported as budget cuts, but CBS representatives claimed it was a creative decision. Later comments from the cast suggest both of these reasons were spin.
Speaking to the A.V. Club in 2015, Brewster said she and Cook were fired because CBS wanted "new women" on the show. Brewster described being fired from a job she loved for that reason as "easily one of the most hurtful things that's ever happened [to her]." She also noted how "Criminal Minds" showrunner, Ed Bernero, quit the show because "he was so pissed off [at CBS' demands to fire Cook and Brewster]."
"The person they had hired to replace us [Nichols] got paid twice what we got paid! It's a network that's not particularly kind to women. That's why a lot of women leave those procedurals. Or are fired. It's tough," Brewster elaborated.
"Criminal Minds" fans didn't take the cast shake-up lying down. The backlash to Cook and Brewster being let go meant the action was undone, and they were rehired to the main cast for season 7. Cook has been on the show consistently ever since. Brewster left again at the end of the seventh season, but she guest-starred in seasons 9 and 11 before eventually returning full time in season 12.
JJ and Prentiss returning meant there was no room left in the cast for Ashley Seaver. "Criminal Minds" Erica Messer said in a 2011 interview with TV Guide that "it wasn't an easy decision [to let Nichols go]," but:
"Having eight characters on 'Criminal Minds' seemed unlikely. Rachel is a real trouper and a pro. She walked into an incredibly difficult position and handled it with grace. The cast felt she fit in — we're actually a funny group off-camera — and she will be missed by all of us who worked with her everyday."
Nichols herself recounted her whirlwind "Criminal Minds" experience in a 2014 interview with Parade. Ashley Seaver started as the fans' sin-eater for replacing JJ and Prentiss; then, once fans warmed to her, she was out the door. Nichols said she found out she wasn't coming back via Twitter while she was on vacation in Peru. She had only kind words for the "Criminal Minds" cast, specifically noting how Joe Mantegna sent her an encouraging email.
Replacing one fan-favorite character is challenging enough; Nichols/Seaver was set up to fail with the task of replacing two of them. Even her compelling backstory, special insights into the BAU's work, and a strong introductory episode weren't enough to meet the challenge.