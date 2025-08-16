Why Rachel Nichols' Ashley Seaver Left Criminal Minds

When a show runs for 20 years as "Criminal Minds" has, it's exceedingly rare for it to retain its cast all the way through. And it hasn't! The serial killer hunting Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) at the FBI has a revolving door, with new profilers coming and leaving quite often. Mandy Patinkin, who originally starred as the show's central character, Jason Gideon, abruptly left early in "Criminal Minds" season 3 – and he wasn't the last.

The shortest-lived "Criminal Minds" stars was Rachel Nichols, who played FBI trainee Ashley Seaver. She debuted about halfway through season 6, stayed until the end of that season, and then left. There was some Clarice Starling in Ashley's character, but her backstory was even more horrifying than seeing some lambs get slaughtered. Ashley's father was a serial killer himself ("The Redmond Ripper") and she joins the FBI to achieve some redemption and catch men like her dad. She debuts in the 10th episode of season 6, "What Happens At Home..." to assist with catching a killer in a gated community who fits a similar profile as her father.

"I have a weird affinity for serial killers. I'm sort of fascinated by them," said Nichols about joining "Criminal Minds" back in 2011. Indeed, she had previously starred on short-lived procedural "The Inside," as an FBI agent chasing killers. That series lasted only 13 episodes, a comparable time to Nichols' run on "Criminal Minds." In the season 7 premiere, Seaver is abruptly said to have transferred to another unit, and she hasn't returned since.

Despite her unique backstory, Ashley isn't the most popular character in the show's history. That's because her existence, and swift departure, is tied to the show's failed attempt at cutting actresses A.J. Cook (who had played agent Jennifer "JJ" Jareau since season 1) and Paget Brewster (who'd joined the cast in season 2 as Emily Prentiss).

In June 2010, it was reported that A.J. Cook was not returning to "Criminal Minds" season 6. She ultimately appeared in four episodes of the season's 24 total: two to send her character off, and then two more as a guest star. Paget Brewster would technically still be part of the main cast in season 6, but for a reduced number of episodes; Prentiss was written out in the season's 18th episode, "Lauren," when she fakes her death. Nichols joining as a series regular, specifically as a replacement for Cook and Brewster, was subsequently reported by Deadline in December 2010.