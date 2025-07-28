The Canceled Silence Of The Lambs Spin-Off That You Forgot Existed

In the CBS show, we follow FBI agent Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) a year after the events of 2001's "Hannibal." Due to her prior involvement in the Buffalo Bill case, Clarice has to deal with constant media scrutiny, along with the morbid fascination of strangers/colleagues who mythologize and second-guess her at the same time. Tabloid magazines have run wild with speculations about her relationship with Hannibal, adding to the huge pile of rumors that have obfuscated the truth about who Clarice Starling truly is.

In reality, Clarice is not doing too well, as she is seen crashing on a fellow agent's couch while mostly surviving on soda and candy. This is worse than a depressive stupor: once again, the lambs have started screaming, but this time, they take the form of the numerous victims she couldn't help save. Just when you think this guilt will consume her, Clarice is put on a case that does little to heal the trauma she has experienced so far.

The problem with this premise lies solely in its shoddy execution. There's some merit in exploring the damaging aftereffects of a rookie FBI agent's first high-profile case, but "Clarice" relies a bit too much on "The Silence of the Lambs" to justify its existence. The first three episodes alone are half-hearted rehashes of what happens in the film, recontextualized through watered-down anecdotes and jokes that do not land. Breeds' Starling isn't the problem here, as her characterization is somewhat faithful to Harris' novels, but her complex interiority is conveyed in such heavy-handed ways that any nuance is lost halfway through. Instead of having us infer or read between the lines, we repeatedly told that Clarice's male colleagues are jealous of her reputation, and that she is bogged down by the blatant workplace misogyny that plagues her everywhere she goes.

The glaring lack of Hannibal is yet another drawback, although I genuinely believe that a taut, well-written story centering Clarice doesn't need Hannibal to work or make its mark. Unfortunately, good writing isn't one of the show's strong suits, so "Clarice" unfortunately exists under the looming shadow of Hannibal's absence, while having the misfortune of being unfavorably compared to NBC's "Hannibal." As expected, "Clarice" was canceled after a disappointing first season, bringing the complicated legacy of Clarice Starling to a grinding halt, at least for now.