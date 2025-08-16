Before Peacemaker, John Cena And Robert Patrick Teamed Up For This Awful Action Movie

Auggie "White Dragon" Smith was never going to be an easy role to play. Christopher "Peacemaker" Smith's father had to come across as so very vile that he'd stand out as the worst thing on "Peacemaker," a show that features a planet-ending alien threat and centers on the most clueless and duplicitous character from "The Suicide Squad." Fortunately, James Gunn chose the perfect guy: "Peacemaker" star Robert Patrick does a great job as the horrible human being that is Auggie.

Patrick cemented his place as an unforgettable antagonist as the shape-changing T-1000 in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991) and has enjoyed a late-career renaissance in recent years, thanks to projects like "Perry Mason" and "1923." Apart from playing a decidedly repulsive white supremacist villain, "Peacemaker" had another curveball in store for him. Patrick had to be able to convey a believable (and wildly toxic) father-son relationship with John Cena's Peacemaker, which called for a very specific chemistry. As anyone who has seen the series can attest, Cena and Patrick pass this test with flying colors — which may or may not be because this isn't the first time they've worked together.

In 2006, Patrick played the villain in Cena's very first starring vehicle, an action film called "The Marine." Cena/Patrick fans who find themselves keen to see how the pair fared during their first time sharing the screen shouldn't get too excited about anything related to nuanced acting, though. Directed by first-timer John Bonito (whose second and, to date, final movie was the forgettable 2011 crime thriller "Carjacked"), "The Marine" is a messy action piece you won't find on any list of best John Cena movies thanks to its underwhelming 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.