Arnold Schwarzenegger Had A Brutal Idea For Commando That Didn't Make The Final Cut

Mark L. Lester's ultra-violent 1985 actioner "Commando" is entertainingly ridiculous and ridiculously entertaining. Few films of the era reflect on the ultra-violent military fantasies of Reagan's America better than "Commando," an irony to be sure, as it stars a massive Austrian actor. Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a former Special Forces Colonel named John Matrix (I know, I know) who is attempting to live a quiet life with his sweet daughter Jenny (Alyssa Milano). When Jenny is kidnapped by a vengeful villain played by Dan Hedaya, it gives John the moral license to murder about a thousand people in a violent quest to rescue her. John Matrix shoots, explodes, cuts, stabs, and buzzsaw-frisbees his way through Hedaya's minions without a scratch, a military superman with untouchable skill and an unslaked bloodlust.

The violence in "Commando" is horrifying and spectacular. Looking over the film's parental advisory on IMDb may sell the film better than any conventional advertisement. "Arnold throws saw blades at two soldiers. One gets the blade embedded in his chest and the other gets scalped." Keen. "A man takes 10 bullets to his chest in front of his house." Wow. "A woman blows up a car with a bazooka." I'm there.

"Commando" was written by star screenwriter Steve E. de Souza, the writer of hits like "48 Hrs.," "The Running Man," "Die Hard 2," "Hudson Hawk," "Street Fighter" (which he directed), and "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life." The man knows bold, big-budget schlocky action better than anyone in Hollywood.

For all the violence in "Commando," though, Arnold Schwarzenegger suggested a twisted moment of gore that was one toke over the line for director Lester. In 2016, Empire published an oral history of "Commando," and both the writer and the director recalled the moment with clarity.