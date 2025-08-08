We Explored The Real-Life Jurassic World Rebirth Locations — And It's All On Video

To celebrate the home video release of "Jurassic World Rebirth," Universal Home Entertainment invited /Film and a few other outlets to Thailand to see several of the locations where the film was shot, as well as interview director Gareth Edwards and some of the cast.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, was on hand to explain why Thailand is a great place for Hollywood productions to shoot (in addition to "Rebirth," the country has recently played host to HBO's "The White Lotus" and FX's "Alien: Earth"), and she spoke about how part of the draw is the variety of landscapes that can be found here within a relatively short distance. As if to underline that point, we spent the next few days exploring three distinctly different environments seen in the movie. Here are the highlights of our "land, air, and sea" adventure.

For the "land" section, we drove two hours from our hotel to the grasslands in Krabi, where the titanosaurus DNA is obtained in the movie. It's also the place where Gareth Edwards learned an important lesson as a filmmaker during the production.

"I wanted tall grass. Sadly, it doesn't really exist in Thailand," he told me. "So we looked all around, all the different fields everywhere, and they couldn't do it. So then we were like, 'OK, you know what? We're going to grow it.' And I've learned as a director, as long as you don't go, 'Oh, OK, maybe we won't have tall grass,' they have to do it. Right? I even called up David Koepp, the writer, and said 'David, type tall grass, because if the word exists in the script, then they have to do it.' So he writes tall grass, and they couldn't find it, couldn't get it to work. We went to visit a month before we were filming where we had planted this grass and put water in, and it was about that big [puts his fingers a couple inches apart], and it was like, 'Oh my god, what are we going to do? This is a nightmare.' So they flew in the world's leading horticulturalists and they put this whole sprinkler system in. We came back two weeks later and it was [four or five feet tall], and then we started to get worried it was going to get too high and we were going to have to trim it."

After production ended, the team cleared the grass away from the area, but later, more was planted in the lead-up to our visit; by the time we got there, it was approaching the height of how it looked on screen. Encircled by looming mountains and lush vegetation, the location has the potential to serve as a permanent tourist attraction (assuming someone involved knows enough about keeping grass alive to sustain it).