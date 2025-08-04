How To Watch Jurassic World Rebirth At Home

Over 30 years after the original "Jurassic Park" stomped its way into our hearts, I think we finally have enough evidence for me to just come right out and say it: Maybe humans and dinosaurs weren't meant to coexist. Hot take, I know. That hasn't stopped countless characters (or filmmakers) over the years from trying to return to the scene of the crime anyway, convinced that they're the ones to make this timeless concept work. The previous "Jurassic World" trilogy couldn't quite sustain the momentum generated after its debut in 2015, ultimately ending in a confusing mess of nostalgia bait and, uh, giant locusts with "Dominion." But when the studio powers that be suddenly realized they had a whole summer in need of a corresponding blockbuster, well, they quickly got a standalone film off the ground and fast-tracked it into theaters with "Jurassic World Rebirth." The end result was a back-to-basics "Jurassic World" sequel that delivered exactly what its backers needed at the box office ... even if the actual quality of it all left something to be desired.

In any case, barely a month after making its theatrical debut, "Rebirth" is now set to take its talents from the big screen to a television or device nearest to you. Universal Pictures has announced the film will become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms starting tomorrow, August 5, 2025. That means those who missed the exploits of Scarlett Johansson's covert ops specialist Zora Bennett, Jonathan Bailey's paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, Mahershala Ali's Duncan Kincaid, and the rest of their motley crew can finally catch up on all that and more from the comfort of home. Director Gareth Edwards' latest movie might've been made for the biggest and loudest cinematic experience possible, but the magic of evolution Premium Video on Demand streaming means viewers will be able to own "Rebirth" for $29.99 or rent it for $24.99 on digital retailers such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and YouTube.

But in a welcome twist, both digital and physical media editions of "Rebirth" will come loaded with plenty of extras and bonus features to keep any dino fan happy.