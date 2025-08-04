How To Watch Jurassic World Rebirth At Home
Over 30 years after the original "Jurassic Park" stomped its way into our hearts, I think we finally have enough evidence for me to just come right out and say it: Maybe humans and dinosaurs weren't meant to coexist. Hot take, I know. That hasn't stopped countless characters (or filmmakers) over the years from trying to return to the scene of the crime anyway, convinced that they're the ones to make this timeless concept work. The previous "Jurassic World" trilogy couldn't quite sustain the momentum generated after its debut in 2015, ultimately ending in a confusing mess of nostalgia bait and, uh, giant locusts with "Dominion." But when the studio powers that be suddenly realized they had a whole summer in need of a corresponding blockbuster, well, they quickly got a standalone film off the ground and fast-tracked it into theaters with "Jurassic World Rebirth." The end result was a back-to-basics "Jurassic World" sequel that delivered exactly what its backers needed at the box office ... even if the actual quality of it all left something to be desired.
In any case, barely a month after making its theatrical debut, "Rebirth" is now set to take its talents from the big screen to a television or device nearest to you. Universal Pictures has announced the film will become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms starting tomorrow, August 5, 2025. That means those who missed the exploits of Scarlett Johansson's covert ops specialist Zora Bennett, Jonathan Bailey's paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, Mahershala Ali's Duncan Kincaid, and the rest of their motley crew can finally catch up on all that and more from the comfort of home. Director Gareth Edwards' latest movie might've been made for the biggest and loudest cinematic experience possible, but the magic of
evolution Premium Video on Demand streaming means viewers will be able to own "Rebirth" for $29.99 or rent it for $24.99 on digital retailers such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and YouTube.
But in a welcome twist, both digital and physical media editions of "Rebirth" will come loaded with plenty of extras and bonus features to keep any dino fan happy.
Jurassic World Rebirth 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD sets will hit shelves September 2025
Maybe someday the "Jurassic" franchise will be given an overdue retirement ceremony ... but not as long as they keep making money like "Jurassic World Rebirth" has. Moviegoers love themselves some dinosaurs, and now we know when we can expect even more of them in the days and months ahead. As "Rebirth" is made available digitally, physical media collectors can look forward to owning the film on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting September 9, 2025. The relatively self-contained adventure might be more stripped-down and minimalist compared to its most recent predecessors, but it's certainly sparing no expense when it comes to the hours and hours of extra material fans will be able to enjoy without ever stepping outside their house.
Both digital and physical media sets of "Rebirth" will come jam-packed with bonus features running the gamut from gag reels to deleted scenes to commentary tracks, and that's only scratching the surface. Curious about an alternate opening scene, a behind-the-scenes featurette on how the film brought its dinosaurs to life, or the never-ending flood of Easter eggs referencing the previous "Jurassic" movies? Well, this is the collection for you. Check out all the special features below:
-
ALTERNATE OPENING
-
DELETED SCENES
-
RAPTORS - Featuring Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, David Iacono, Luna Blaise, and Audrina Miranda
-
MUTADON ATTACK – Featuring Scarlett Johansson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, David Iacono, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, and Audrina Miranda
-
-
JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: HATCHING A NEW ERA
-
THE WORLD EVOLVES - Journey into a reimagined Jurassic World with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and the rest of the cast and filmmakers.
-
OFF THE DEEP END - Dive into the thrilling ocean sequence and learn about the challenges of shooting on open water, the one-of-a-kind gimbal used to toss around the Essex and Mariposa, and the VFX wizardry that brought the Mosasaurus and Spinosaurs to life.
-
TREKKING THROUGH THAILAND - Follow the cast and crew's footsteps as they navigate the challenges of shooting in exotic jungles, beaches, and tall grass fields that become home to the Titanosaurs.
-
REX IN THE RAPIDS - Brace for a T. rex encounter that's different than anything experienced before with a nail-biting river chase recreated from Michael Crichton's original Jurassic Park novel.
-
DON'T LOOK DOWN - Soar into the Quetzalcoatlus sequence with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Bechir Sylvain as they train for and shoot their cliff rappelling scenes.
-
MINI-MART MAYHEM - Go inside the heart-stopping third act of Jurassic World Rebirth and witness the process of crafting sets that allow the movie's mutant dinosaurs to step out of nightmare-inspired designs and stop on an exhilarating rampage.
-
-
GAG REEL
-
MEET DOLORES - Meet the animatronic Aquilops with an extraordinarily lifelike personality.
-
MUNCHED: BECOMING DINO FOOD - Get a victim's firsthand view inside the frightening jaws of deadly dinosaurs that munch, chomp, and chew their way into creating unforgettable death sequences.
-
A DAY AT SKYWALKER SOUND – Actress Audrina Miranda guides a personal tour of Skywalker Sound in California to meet the audio editors, foley artists, and mixers who design the movie's wide array of sounds.
-
HUNTING FOR EASTER EGGS - Find out where to look for cleverly hidden Easter eggs that pay homage to everything from the first Jurassic Park film to other Steven Spielberg classics.
-
FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR GARETH EDWARDS, PRODUCTION DESIGNER JAMES CLYNE, AND FIRST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR JACK RAVENSCROFT
-
FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR GARETH EDWARDS, EDITOR JABEZ OLSSEN, AND VISUAL EFFECTS SUPERVISOR DAVID VICKERY