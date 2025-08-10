Freakier Friday Borrows One Of Netflix's Best Rom-Com Stars For A Fun Supporting Role

This article contains spoilers for "Freakier Friday."

While rom-coms have been enjoying a remarkable resurgence on streaming lately, they've only barely started returning to theaters after years of being seemingly banished to your living room only. It's about time, too; whether you need a break from the outside world or to decompress from the swirling thoughts in your head, nothing scratches that good itch quite like a rom-com. Indeed, "Freakier Friday" (the funny, heartfelt sequel to the Millennial classic that is 2003's "Freaky Friday") even features an up-and-coming Netflix rom-com star, and the results are as good as you would hope. In fact, you may even hear a murmur of surprise during your screening of the film when Maitreyi Ramakrishnan glides into frame.

For those who are not familiar, Ramakrishnan is the star of Netflix's small screen phenomenon, "Never Have I Ever." Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's rom-com drama series, which ran for four seasons and is loosely based on Kaling's life as she came of age in a Massachusetts suburb, follows Devi Vishwakumar (Ramakrishnan), a 15-year-old simply trying to get through her last three years of high school after the tragic death of her father. Ramakrishnan makes for a flawed but inherently winning heroine as Devi, a character who manages to be talented, funny, and charismatic while also being her own worst enemy for most of the show. (Doubly so when it comes to Devi's love life — it's a mess!) Meanwhile, the show around her has become a core teen comedy for a new generation in the same way "Freaky Friday" did for anyone old enough to remember the waning screams of dial-up internet.

On one level, "Freakier Friday" is primarily about "Freaky Friday" leads Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan passing the torch to their younger co-stars Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons, with the latter duo being asked to take on a lot of the lifting here. But at the same time, Ramakrishnan is also part of that handoff, and the movie very much succeeds in playing off her previous work on "Never Have I Ever."