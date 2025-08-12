A Military Series From The Creator Of Peaky Blinders Has A 100% Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Steven Knight is a name that is only set to get bigger if he sticks to the most recent job he's been hired for. The creator of mold-breaking television drama "Peaky Blinders" has been tasked with penning Denis Villeneuve's James Bond movie, and given his impressive body of work, it's understandable to see why. Besides writing the Cillian Murphy-led gangster drama (which is getting a film of its own), he's also penned the likes of Jason Momoa's "See," along with recent boxing drama on Disney+, "A Thousand Blows." One show that's massively overlooked and shouldn't be, however, is a World War II drama that debuted on Epix before it changed to MGM+. This isn't some short-lived series, either, but one that has so far earned a distinguished score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Debuting in 2022, "SAS: Rogue Heroes" is based on the book "SAS: Rogue Heroes – the Authorized Wartime History" by Ben Macintyre and follows the creation of the British Army Special Air Service (SAS) during World War II. Kicking off in Cairo in 1941, the film follows Lieutenant Colonel David Stirling (Connor Swindells), who devises a plan to create a special commando unit tasked with missions behind enemy lines. From here, an action-packed show ensues, with a host of U.K. talent leading the charge and one hero that is likely to get bigger over the next few years.