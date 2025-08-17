Why Paramount+ Canceled The Game

The sports genre is responsible for some of the best fictional drama. Seeing a group of underdogs or misfits beat the odds in the best sports movies and TV shows never ceases to be hugely satisfying. It's a rather versatile genre, too, with titles that range from comedic to super dramatic — or both, in the case of "The Game."

Created by Mara Brock Akil, the original "The Game" was a spin-off of the UPN show "Girlfriends," and followed a group of girlfriends of football players as they navigated life and the difficulties of the sport. It premiered on The CW in 2006 and lasted for nine seasons. Then, in 2021, Paramount revived the series, bringing back Akil and many members of the original cast for a sequel series that moved the action from San Diego to Las Vegas. The new series streamed on Paramount+ and focused on exploring Black culture through American pro football, exploring topics like classism, sexism, racism, and more. Where the original show was an interesting tonal mix, starting out as a sitcom before becoming more of a drama, the new "The Game" was a straight-up sports drama from the get-go.

Unfortunately, the series was short-lived, and in 2023, it got canceled by Paramount+ alongside "Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies," "Queen of the Universe," and "Star Trek: Prodigy" – the best "Star Trek" show you probably never saw. And, sadly, the reason was a very dumb one.