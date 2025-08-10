Marvel's Fantastic Four Pays Homage To An Underrated Star Trek Movie

There is a moment in Matt Shakman's new film "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" that very strongly resembles a scene from Robert Wise's "Star Trek: The Motion Picture."

"First Steps" has its head tilted toward the heavens. The titular heroes received their powers from "cosmic rays," absorbed while they were on a space mission. Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) are expecting their first child, and Reed is deathly afraid that the baby will be born with some kind of unusual genetic problem. After all, what happens when two cosmically enhanced people reproduce? The film will later reveal that their child possesses an uncanny power called the Power Cosmic. Even babies are infused with star stuff.

In the universe of "First Steps," everything on Earth has been transformed into a utopia. Reed Richards, using his knowledge of space travel and extrapolating from his own superpowers, has allowed technological miracles to proliferate across the globe. Want has seemingly been eliminated, and the world's nations are united under Sue Storm's expert diplomacy. So far, the film already resembled "Star Trek" in many ways.

The greatest threat to humankind is Galactus (Ralph Ineson), a destructive, all-consuming deity from beyond the stars. The Fantastic Four (Pascal, Kirby, Jonathan Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach) have to confront Galactus on the edge of the galaxy where his planet-sized ship drifts ever closer to Earth. As the Fantastic Four's faster-than-light spacecraft approaches the enemy vessel, it is taken over by a deep red tractor beam and pulled into the massive ship's interior.

Trekkies may notice a definite similarity between this scene and the scenes of the U.S.S. Enterprise being pulled inside the massive, galaxy-sized space cloud V'Ger in "Star Trek: The Motion Picture."