Seinfeld's Puffy Shirt Episode Was A Nightmare For One Crew Member

On the "Seinfeld" episode "The Puffy Shirt" (September 23, 1993), Kramer (Michael Richards) begins dating an ambitious fashion designer named Leslie (Wendel Meldrum) who, by his own description, is a "low-talker." That is, she typically speaks at a very low volume. Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) has a conversation with Kramer Leslie over lunch, where he tells them about an upcoming high-profile TV appearance he is to make. It's "The Today Show." Leslie responds, but Jerry can't make out what she's saying in the crowded restaurant, so he merely nods politely. The next day, Kramer reveals that, in nodding, Jerry has agreed to wear a shirt that Leslie designed, specifically for his "Today Show" appearance.

The shirt is described as "puffy," as it has billowy sleeves and cravat-like appendages down its chest. It looks like something Lord Byron might wear. It's aristocratic, old-fashioned, and out-of-place. Jerry tries it on and is instantly embarrassed. He did unwittingly promise Leslie that he would wear it, however, so he is committed. Naturally, when Jerry meets Bryant Gumbel on the air, the host immediately mocks the shirt. Jerry, trying to get into the spirit of things, and clearly hating the shirt, also begins mocking it. The on-air mockery enrages Leslie, and she finally raises her voice to Jerry, cracking out a choice insult in his honor. Everyone is shamed, no one learns anything, and they all lose. So goes the world of "Seinfeld."

"The Puffy Shirt" is one of the most famous episodes of "Seinfeld," and the shirt itself, designed by Charmaine Simmons, is now on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. As was revealed on the special features on the "Seinfeld" DVDs, designing the shirt was a bear of a task, as no shirt was as "puffy" as show creator Larry David demanded. Simmons ended up having to "enhance" the shirt with wires to make it "puffier."