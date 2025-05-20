A Seinfeld Subplot Was Inspired By The Real-Life Kramer

Most fans of Larry David's "Seinfeld" can tell you that Cosmo Kramer, the kooky, wealth-hungry character played by Michael Richards, was based on Kenny Kramer, a man that lives across the hall from David in New York in the 1980s. Kenny Kramer, as David described him, never had a single, notable career path, living on a long series of ambitious, unusual professions. Kenny managed a karate champion, sold electronic disco jewelry, worked as a drummer in a local band, and briefly did standup. David liked Kenny's eccentric habits of inventing weird devices, and his tendency to talk about hot tubs or fruits. Many of the stories on "Seinfeld" were inspired by actual schemes, careers, and ideas originally floated by Kenny Kramer, and David always felt he would make a good sitcom character. Cosmo Kramer has embodied David's neighbor ever since.

The "Seinfeld" episode "The Muffin Tops" (May 8, 1997) is an episode about plagiarism and stealing other people's ideas. In one story, Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) declares that she loves the top part of muffins, inspiring her boss, Mr. Lippman (Richard Fancy) to open a tops-only muffin bakery. In the B-story, Kramer discovers that a local author, J. Peterman (John O'Hurley) has taken stories that Kramer sold to him, and claimed them as his own.

Kramer tries to confront Peterman at a book signing, but he is ejected from the store. Kramer gets his revenge by starting the "Peterman Reality Tour," wherein he takes tourists for rides in a schoolbus, just so he can tell them the truth: Peterman's stories are 100% Cosmo Kramer.

This, of course, was inspired by something that Kenny Kramer had to do in response to the popularity of "Seinfeld." Kenny is not Cosmo, and he didn't exactly match the character played by Michael Richards. So, he began a real-life New York tour — called "Kramer's Reality Tour" — wherein he sought to separate himself from his onscreen analogue, one tourist at a time.