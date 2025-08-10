Uma Thurman Had One Condition To Star In The Old Guard 2

After Theron listed some of the injuries she's suffered as a result of starring in action movies, Thurman joked that she could never compete. Thurman had a pretty scary accident on the set of "Kill Bill Vol. 2" that could definitely compete, so she's being modest, but it led the duo to discuss their no-gos on movies. As Thurman explained:

"I'm really, really practical. If there's not a big enough budget and there's a bunch of crap underwater, I'm just like, sorry, guys. I'm like, what's your budget? There's a bunch of underwater stuff here? No."

The "big enough budget" part is definitely practical, but the underwater part is kind of interesting because Theron agreed, saying that despite feeling like she's a pretty good swimmer, when it comes to movies, she does "not want to hear anything about water." Thankfully, there wasn't too much water in "The Old Guard 2" and fans got a chance to see an onscreen Theron vs. Thurman face-off for the ages, even if the "Old Guard" property's future looks rather grim after the sequel received some seriously sour reviews. Honestly, though, the press tour alone was worth the existence of "The Old Guard 2," because Theron and Thurman seem to genuinely have a great time together and their interviews with one another are pure joy. That "Hot Ones: Versus" episode they did? Legendary. Let's get these two their own franchise, stat, just without any underwater bits.

"The Old Guard 2" is available to stream on Netflix.