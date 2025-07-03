Charlize Theron's The Old Guard 3 Update Raises Concerns For The Future Of The Netflix Series
This article contains spoilers for "The Old Guard 2."
In 2020, "The Old Guard" became a blueprint for the kind of mid-tier action movies that can thrive on Netflix. The Charlize Theron vehicle about immortal mercenaries with regenerative abilities took its sweet time getting a sequel, to the point that in July 2024, /Film conducted an investigation on whether "The Old Guard 2" was still happening. The answer to the question eventually turned out to be "yes," and as "The Old Guard 2" trailer confirmed, the movie even pays off the original film's most horrifying moment by exploring what five centuries of constantly drowning inside an iron maiden has done to Quynh (Ngô Thanh Vân). Spoiler: She's not happy, and she has the first and most powerful immortal, Discord (Uma Thurman), in her corner.
The "Old Guard" film series has plenty of potential and could easily spawn another sequel or six. Unfortunately, critics haven't been kind to "The Old Guard 2," which is enough to make me wonder whether the series' story might be over. Equally concerning are Theron's comments from her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which she revealed that "The Old Guard 3" is far from a done deal:
"One thing I've learned in this business is that there are no guarantees, and it's really gracious of [Netflix] to not have pushed us into another direction. This was always where we wanted to land the film, and it's also very reminiscent of the first one. We never ended the first one thinking we were going to do a second, but that was just how it happened to be. So, we treated this one exactly the same, but I'm being completely honest when I say that we have absolutely no idea what that [third film] would even look like."
Even if we never get another Old Guard movie, a face-off between Theron and Thurman is a good time
While it's understandable that Charlize Theron doesn't have a clear idea of what the third movie will be like at a stage where "The Old Guard 2" is so fresh out of the oven, her confirmation that there are no concrete plans to follow up on the movie's cliffhanger ending is somewhat frustrating. After all, "The Old Guard 2" wraps up with Quỳnh and Theron's Andy making peace and teaming up against Discord, which all but confirms the plan is (or, at the least, was) to feature even more Theron vs. Thurman action in the future.
The climactic face-off between the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star's Andy and the "Kill Bill" veteran's Discord is the kind of thrilling battle between established action luminaries that you rarely see outside of the "Expendables" franchise, and I, for one, would definitely welcome a few more fight scenes between the two. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Theron enjoyed the opportunity to work with her colleague. As she told THR, she's been looking for a project to make with Thurman for quite some time:
"I can't tell you how many times we've developed something and I would throw her name out there. I've constantly tried to pull something together with us, and I've also had so many people around me whose opinions I really value, say, 'You guys have to make a movie. People will absolutely love to see the two of you do action.' Her action is so strong, and she's really raised the bar. So, I felt like I had to really bring it. She was going to bring it, so I had to bring it."
"The Old Guard 2" is now available for streaming on Netflix.