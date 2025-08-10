Zooey Deschanel Starred In A Star-Studded Wizard Of Oz Miniseries That Everyone Forgot About

Frank Baum's 1900 children's novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" has had an incredible life well beyond its original intent. First, there was a Broadway musical adaptation in 1902, and then in 1939, it was adapted into the film "The Wizard of Oz" starring Judy Garland. Since then, there have been numerous excellent and unique reinterpretations of Baum's story, ranging from 1978's "The Wiz" (a movie musical featuring an all-Black cast) to the wildly successful "Wicked" franchise based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, which has since given rise to a major musical film version starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jeff Goldblum. "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" is wildly adaptable because of its rather simple plot structure and hugely recognizable elements, and since it's been in the public domain since 1956, people have had a lot of time to create their own visions of this classic fantasy adventure.

Indeed, there have been all kinds of adaptations of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" ... but one of them, "Tin Man," appears to have mostly been forgotten. The Sci Fi Channel original miniseries took the colorful tale of a young woman from Kansas being transported to a magical world run by a misunderstood tyrant and a wicked witch and turned it into a dark, somewhat depressing, steampunk-esque story that only occasionally worked. Starring Zooey Deschanel as D.G. (the show's take on Dorothy Gale), a farm girl from Kansas who is transported via "travel storm" to the Outer Zone or O.Z., "Tin Man" is one of the weirder footnotes in the history of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" adaptations (and yes, that's including "Return to Oz").