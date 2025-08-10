Liam Neeson Showed Up In A Chuck Norris Action Thriller Before His Rise To Fame

I am not going to get into the logistical and political mess of the hijacking of TWA Flight 847, but it was a huge deal in 1985 because it was believed to be carried out by the terrorist organization Hezbollah, resulted in the execution of United States Navy diver Robert Stethem, and involved the brutal abuse of Jewish passengers. It was a vicious operation that left the United States rattled at a moment it'd bought into the fiction of its renewed military primacy via "Uncommon Valor" and "Rambo: First Blood Part II."

A furious/commercially savvy Golan envisioned a righteous box office goldmine via a star-studded hybrid of "Airport" and "The Wild Geese." Had all gone according to plan, his action epic, "The Delta Force," would've starred Chuck Norris and Charles Bronson. Bronson, alas, was attached to an HBO movie, so Golan hired a true war hero in Lee Marvin as the head of the Delta Force unit charged with redeeming their failed rescue of American hostages from Iran in 1980. There were huge names playing a variety of characters — soldiers, hostages, terrorists — in this film. Shelley Winters, George Kennedy, Joey Bishop, Robert Vaughn, Susan Strasberg, Martin Balsam, and Robert Forster lent the film a credibility it didn't entirely deserve. After all, this was a military fantasy that believed killing off a hundred or so Islamist terrorists would do anything other than create hundreds more terrorists, thus perpetuating the cycle of violence that continues to this day.

Yes, "The Delta Force" is undeniably, irresponsibly entertaining, but if you can stomach its anti-Arab jingoism, you will be treated to brief glimpses of future "Schindler's List" star and action movie titan Liam Neeson hanging out in the background of a few scenes as a camouflage combatant. He doesn't say anything, and he fails to bring a horndog snowman to life, but Neeson is there and adjacent to action. It's a weird assignment for the actor because he'd already played Gawain in John Boorman's "Excalibur" and Kegan in Peter Yates' visual treat "Krull," but it's possible Cannon had promised him a bigger role in "Delta Force 2: Columbian Connection" (which co-starred Richard Jaeckel, Billy Drago, and sadness).

In any event, if you're a Liam Neeson completist, I highly recommend you cue up "The Delta Force" before you punish yourself with Bille August's listless, non-musical rendition of "Les Misérables." More Neeson is not necessarily the path to nirvana.