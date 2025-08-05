How Sony's Spider-Punk Movie Could Best Marvel Studios At Their Own Game

In the dimension-hopping "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the mild-mannered Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) once again finds himself skipping between parallel universes. His inter-dimensional would-be girlfriend Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), a.k.a. Spider-Woman, has alerted Miles to the existence of the Spider-Society, a massive cadre of hundreds of Spider-People, all gathered together from their respective parallel universes. Like in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Miles meets unusual variants of himself, including the cold-hearted Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), the broody Scarlet Spider (Andy Samberg), the excitable Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), and Jessica Drew, another Spider-Woman (Issa Rae).

Miles also meets the ultra-cool Spider-Punk, a black-vest-and-mohawk-sporting Spider-Man who is animated to look like a moving crumpled-up punk band flier. Spider-Punk is played by Daniel Kaluuya, and he beats people up with his electric guitar. Miles thinks that Spider-Punk is one of the coolest people he's ever met ... and he's not wrong. The character is pretty badass.

"Across the Spider-Verse" ends on a cliffhanger, leaving it frustratingly incomplete until the third "Spider-Verse" movie, "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," arrives. Now, it appears we may also be getting another dose of Spider-Verse in the form of an animated Spider-Punk feature film. As reported by Deadline, the movie is currently being developed by Sony, with Kaluuya working on the script alongside Ajon Singh (who also wrote the upcoming A24 Robert Pattinson vehicle "Primetime"). It's also probably safe to assume that Kaluuya will return to play the Spider-Punk character, assuming the film continues to move forward.

A Spider-Punk movie — like the "Spider-Verse" films before it — should also prove how easy and exciting multiverse stories can be. Marvel Studios has been telling multiverse stories for years now, but has so far been a little clumsy with the concept. "Spider-Punk," on the other hand, could prove that all the parallel universe versions of a pop culture icon can easily interact, while still appearing in exciting stories of their own.