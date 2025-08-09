Why Laurence Fishburne's Dr. Raymond Langston Left CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Laurence Fishburne might be best known for his movie roles, but he's had a prestigious TV career as well. The actor has won six Emmy awards since he started back in the early 1970s and has appeared in a slew of well-known series, playing Cowboy Curtis in "Pee-wee's Playhouse," Jack Crawford in NBC's "Hannibal," and Earl Johnson in ABC's "Black-ish." Though he didn't win an Emmy for what was at the time his biggest TV role, Fishburne also starred in the CBS crime drama show "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" for multiple seasons, replacing the series' previous star William Petersen.

Petersen's Gil Grissom had been the series lead ever since the "CSI" pilot back in 2000. But with the actor set to depart the show in December 2008, the show's creatives pulled off a real coup by landing Fishburne as a replacement. The Oscar-nominated star of such classics as "Apocalypse Now" (which he landed thanks to a lie), "The Color Purple," "Boyz n the Hood," and "The Matrix" had an impressive résumé by the time he joined "CSI," debuting in the season 9 episode "19 Down" as doctor Raymond Langston. The former medical doctor worked with the Las Vegas Crime Lab to track down a serial killer and his accomplice, leading Grissom to offer him a job on the team before the season finale.

Fishburne remained with the show for 60 episodes, which, at the time, was his biggest TV role yet. (He has since appeared in 89 episodes of "Black-ish.") The actor also portrayed Langston in episodes from two "CSI" spin-offs, all of which had impressive runs of their own, from "CSI: Miami" and its 10 seasons to "CSI: NY" and its nine. By the end of the flagship series' 11th season in 2011, however, Fishburne had decided to return to the big screen once again.