A Forgotten Pierce Brosnan And Salma Hayek Flop Is Killing It On Netflix

There aren't any filmmakers who want their movies to lose money and fade into obscurity, so it's probably comforting to know that the streaming era can give flops a new lease of life. Recently, John Cena and Alison Brie's "Freelance" soared to the top of Netflix's charts — two years after it bombed at the box office and got put on blast by critics. Similarly, Nicole Kidman's "Holland" has been killing it on Prime, despite being embraced with predominant negativity upon release.

What's more, some forgotten blasts from the past are also resonating with modern audiences. According to FlixPatrol, Brett Ratner's "After the Sunset" — a heist comedy starring Pierce Brosnan and Salma Hayek released in 2024 — has crept into Netflix's top 10 on August 5, sitting alongside some of the streaming service's original hits like "Happy Gilmore 2" and the animated gem "K-Pop Demon Hunters."

In the movie, Brosnan and Hayek play a pair of diamond thieves — and lovers — who find themselves being hunted by Stan Lloyd (Woody Harrelson), an FBI agent who is out to stop them from scoring big — at least until they are forced to bunk together and put their differences to one side. "After the Sunset" is a simple story that offers entertaining thrills, so it's understandable why Netflix viewers are gravitating toward it. However, critics weren't kind to the film following its release over 20 years ago — and audiences didn't show up to support it.