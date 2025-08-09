How Wednesday Season 2 Pays Homage To The Best Addams Family Movie

This post contains spoilers for "Wednesday" and "Addams Family Values."

It's a new school year rife with woe, as "Wednesday" season 2 promises even more scares and mysteries for its titular protagonist. By the time the season picks up, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) has undergone quite the transformation since she first arrived at Nevermore Academy. Indeed, she's far more receptive now to having friends and has (unwittingly) even gained some social footing after defeating season 1's big bad, Tyler (Hunter Doohan).

But normalcy is a foreign concept for an Addams, which is why Wednesday has to contend with fresh horrors in season 2, part 1, which includes hunting down a persistent stalker who has been tailing her since the season 1 finale. Juggling this issue with the sudden presence of her family on campus, Wednesday is forced to navigate some complicated emotions as she finds herself having to decide between sticking to her isolationist tendencies or embracing a more vulnerable side of her personality.

Season 2, episode 3, "Call of the Woe," emphasizes this internal conflict by drawing inspiration from director Barry Sonnenfeld's 1993 sequel "Addams Family Values," a delightfully macabre film that's chock-full of politically-charged dark humor. While the movie focuses primarily on Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd), it also features a memorable subplot involving Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and her brother Pugsley (Jimmy Workman) being sent to summer camp, which is the part that "Wednesday" references. But where "Addams Family Values" uses Wednesday and Pugsley's social outlier status (which is mocked by the other kids) to make a scathing political statement, "Wednesday" utilizes the duo's Outcast status to foster a sense of close-knit community (and pride!) that contrasts heavily with what the more socially acceptable Normies stand for.

Let's take a closer look at the summer camp storyline in "Wednesday" season 2 and how it pays homage to the events that go down in "Addams Family Values."