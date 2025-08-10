John Belushi's Final Role On A Leslie Nielsen Series Is Impossible To Watch Now

Before his untimely death in 1982, John Belushi was set to appear on the hilarious Leslie Nielsen TV series that spawned the Naked Gun movies. A comedy icon, Belushi made his name on the late-night show "Saturday Night Live," which marked his first televised appearance with comedy partner Dan Aykroyd. Out of their time together on "SNL," the two developed the Blues Brothers characters, as whom they released a chart-topping platinum album and the comedy movie, "The Blues Brothers." Belushi was also known for his roles in movies such as "Animal House," Amblin Entertainment's debut feature "Continental Divide," and "Neighbors."

A credit Belushi never ultimately received was for an appearance on "Police Squad!" This cult classic comedy series, created by the legendary trio of Jim Abrahams and brothers David and Jerry Zucker, only ran for six episodes before it was canceled by ABC. While network executives apparently didn't appreciate the series' non-stop quickfire humor, critics and viewers took to "Police Squad!" and years later it was turned into the hit comedy movie, "The Naked Gun." The movie received two direct sequels, and the franchise was revived again this year in a legacy sequel starring Liam Neeson.

Belushi's role on "Police Squad!" followed the same format as the series' other guest stars. Each episode announced a celebrity guest star in the opening credits, as the guest was then shown being immediately killed off, never to appear in the actual episode. Belushi's cameo was cut following the actor's actual death.