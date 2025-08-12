Marvel's Spectacular Spider-Man Had One Goal With Gwen Stacy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While the animated series "The Spectacular Spider-Man" has one of the best takes on Mary Jane Watson, the show made a rare choice among Spidey adaptations and didn't use MJ (Vanessa Marshall) as Peter Parker's (Josh Keaton) primary love interest. Instead, the show focused on Peter's romance with Gwen Stacy (Lacey Chabert). In the process, it modernized and revitalized Gwen Stacy's character, who was most famous for her dramatic but abrupt death in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #121 back in 1973.

In the season 1 finale of "The Spectacular Spider-Man," "Nature vs. Nurture," Eddie Brock/Venom (Ben Diskin) tells Peter he's going to hurt the person who he loves the most. Peter thinks he's talking about MJ, and so does the audience if they knew the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" movies. But Venom is actually after Gwen. The symbiote, having previously bonded with Peter in body and mind, knows who he's really in love with. At the end of the episode, when Gwen kisses Peter, our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man does too.

Ever since Spider-Man debuted in 1962, there have been cartoons made about him. But it took until "The Spectacular Spider-Man," which aired from 2008 to 2009, for one of those cartoons to feature Gwen in a major role. The 1994 "Spider-Man" cartoon deliberately left Gwen out because the showrunner thought she was destined to die. As a result, the Mary Jane in that show (Sara Ballantine) feels more like a redheaded Gwen. The same could be said of Kirsten Dunst's MJ in the movies.

Someone who noticed that conflation of the two was "The Spectacular Spider-Man" creator Greg Weisman. So, when making the show, he wanted to reset their characters back closer to the original comics and give Gwen her due. As Weisman said in 2014 on his Ask Greg Q&A site: "I grew up with Gwen and Peter as a couple, and her death in the comics was devastating. So we wanted to do her character justice."

Weisman and his team succeeded in adding more to Gwen's character than her just being the girl who died. While "The Spectacular Spider-Man" ended too soon, it put Gwen back in the spotlight in other Spider-Man media. I've since changed my tune, but when I was younger, I preferred Gwen over MJ as Spider-Man's girlfriend. That's all because of "Spectacular Spider-Man." The show's cancellation, and its Peter and Gwen ultimately not getting together because of that, left a hole in young fans' hearts the same way that Gwen dying did to kids who were reading "The Amazing Spider-Man" back in 1973.