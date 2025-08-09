An Outer Banks Star Could Have Played Han Solo In A Star Wars Movie

Netflix viewers will likely know Chase Stokes as one of the stars of the treasure-hunting teen drama, "Outer Banks." The series follows a group of teenagers living on an island in the Outer Banks of Northern California, as they set out in search of legendary lost treasure. Stokes plays John B. Routledge, the leader of the group, whose father disappeared while looking for the same treasure. In their search for the treasure, the kids hope to discover what happened to him. Season 4 debuted on Netflix last year, and "Outer Banks" has been renewed for a fifth season, airing in 2026, which will bring the series to an end.

Before "Outer Banks" came about, Stokes was up for another role that would have introduced the actor to an even larger audience. In 2018, Disney and Lucasfilm did what was once unthinkable and recast Harrison Ford's Han Solo in "Solo: A Star Wars Story." The younger Han was ultimately played by Alden Ehrenreich, who recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Disney+'s "Ironheart." However, the role almost went to Stokes instead. The "Outer Banks" actor previously revealed he made it "pretty deep" into the casting process for the new take on Han Solo. We can only speculate as to why the role ultimately went to Ehrenreich, but Stokes was apparently close to sharing his take on the iconic "Star Wars" character with the world. Whether that would have saved the Star Wars franchise's most forgettable movie is anyone's guess.