How Old Was Harrison Ford In Each Star Wars Movie Across The Franchise?

Harrison Ford has always had a death wish for Han Solo, not because he hates the character, but because "his sacrifice for the other characters would lend gravitas and emotional weight" (via Entertainment Weekly). It would be a poignant arc for someone who always just looked after himself. But George Lucas preferred the cheesy happy ending of dancing Ewoks. This kept the door open for Ford to return in the sequel, "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens," which starting filming in 2014 when he was 72, and released on December 18, 2015.

Ford finally got to see Han Solo's story end the way he always wanted. Han dies nobly while trying to save his son, Kylo Ren, who is already too far gone to the dark side. That didn't stop director J.J. Abrams from briefly bringing the actor back for a dream sequence that is ranked as one of the best "Star Wars" moments. Han simply says, "I know," when Kylo Ren confesses he must return to the light. It's a moving callback to his famous line with Leia.

Han Solo is not the only legendary role Harrison Ford has reprised. Nearly 20 years after the release of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," Ford returned to film "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" at age 65 in 2007. He stepped into the swashbuckling boots of the daring archaeologist yet again for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which started filming in 2021 when he was just shy of 80 years old, and was released in 2023 — proving that age is just a number, and he can still crack a whip and throw a punch. Indiana Jones gets a much happier ending than Han Solo.