Ironheart: The True Identity Of Alden Ehrenreich's Marvel Character Explained

Prepare your armor, reader: This article contains spoilers for "Ironheart" season 1, episode 3, "We in Danger, Girl."

For viewers who haven't paid attention to casting announcements, "Ironheart" has some fun surprises. Early on, Eric André pops up as Stuart Clarke, a tech specialist who has some serious difficulties getting liftoff for his chosen codename, Rampage. Later, we meet Alden Ehrenreich ("Hail, Caesar!," "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "Brave New World"), who plays Joe McGillicuddy — a suburban "Live, Laugh, Love" nerd who somehow has the funds and connections to maintain a secret bunker full of highly illegal weapons technology.

From the very beginning, it's clear that something's off about ol' Joe for the aforementioned reason, as well as the fact that it's Ehrenreich playing him. While the actor does a great job portraying Joe's meekness, nervous energy, and general social ineptitude, it's hard to shake off the feeling that you don't cast an actor with his pedigree — the man played Han Solo once, for crying out loud — for a role like this.

Perhaps realizing this, "Ironheart" doesn't keep up the charade for too long, as "We in Danger, Girl" reveals that Joe's real identity is far more ominous than viewers might expect. He's actually Ezekiel Stane, the son of "Iron Man" villain Obadiah "Iron Monger" Stane (Jeff Bridges), and has adopted a new identity because he (unlike the general public) knows about his father's supervillain antics and wants to avoid the same path. This revelation is a fun and unexpected way to bring the Stane family back in action after spending what's effectively the entire duration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the sidelines. It could also signify great things for Ezekiel, who has potential to become a major player in the MCU's future.