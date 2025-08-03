The Director Behind Ice Cube's War Of The Worlds Made A Cringe-Worthy Marvel Music Video

2025's "War of the Worlds" has become a hit on Prime Video after debuting on July 30 and shooting straight to the top of the streamer's charts. Why? I don't know. But that's what happened and now we're in the position of having to parse this critically-panned sci-fi rehash to figure out what in the heck is going on.

You might think I'm being a tad harsh. After all, this movie did dominate the Prime Video charts. But wait until you hear about the actual content of this film, which takes place entirely on Ice Cube's desktop. That is, much like 2018's "Searching," which also unfolded entirely on computer screens, "War of the Worlds" is confined to the laptop of Mr. Cube's Homeland Security analyst Will Radford, who witnesses the invasion of Earth by alien creatures entirely via low-res videos and a network of surveillance cameras. This might sound like an interesting approach, and it certainly worked for the aforementioned "Searching." But this film was shot during the global pandemic, which means that rather than being a bold stylistic choice, the desktop setting is all down to the fact that nobody could actually shoot a proper movie at the time.

But the worst part of "War of the Worlds" is that it's actually a surreptitious ad for Amazon itself, the same company hosting this movie on its servers — and when I say "surreptitious" I mean "unashamedly overt." In the movie, Ice Cube and friends actually save the day by placing an order on the website itself, a process we see play out in detail as if we're watching a how-to guide on Amazon shopping. The idea to place this order comes from a character who drives an Amazon Prime delivery truck, and at one point an unhoused man is rewarded for his efforts in saving the planet with a $1,000 Amazon gift card, sent directly via text.

Who could possibly be responsible for such a wretched product? The man responsible for one of the most cringe-worthy music videos you'll ever see.