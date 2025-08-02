The IT: Welcome To Derry Trailer Has A Huge Connection To A Classic Stephen King Movie

The second official teaser trailer for the upcoming HBO series "IT: Welcome to Derry," a prequel to the events of the 2017 and 2019 "It" films, looks as creepy as we could've hoped for. It not only features the return of Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, but also marks the return of Andy Muschietti, director of those recent "It" films. The show seems to be going for all the same vibes as the more popular first movie, with the added benefit of a TV show that has more time to delve into the characters. 2017's "IT" felt like a speedrun through the book; "IT: Welcome to Derry" may have a more natural pace.

For a lot of Stephen King fans, the most intriguing moment from that teaser is a brief shot of a couple of convicts in a bus labeled "Shawshank State Prison." That's the same prison featured in the 1994 film "The Shawshank Redemption," an adaptation of a 1982 novella from King. Making it more interesting is that the prequel series takes place in the '60s, and main character Andy Dufresne doesn't make his escape from Shawshank until 1966. Does this mean Andy or Red will be referenced in this prequel TV show, or even shown to some extent?

Another question this connection raises: will the Shawshank prison we see in this show (assuming we actually see it) be the Shawshank from the beloved movie, or the Shawshank from the beloved novel? The two Shawshanks are similar, but there are a few differences thanks to writer/director Frank Darabont's changes to the source material. For instance, in the book the corrupt Warden doesn't kill himself at the end, and the prison as a whole is slightly less violent compared to the movie's version.