How Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline Feels About Returning For A Spin-Off Netflix Series

Madelyn Cline has successfully made the leap from television to film actor thanks to her roles in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and 2025's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" legacy sequel. But her calling card at this point is still breaking hearts on the small screen as Sarah Cameron on "Outer Banks." The production specifically wanted to avoid casting "theater kids" and instead focused on actors who genuinely felt like adventure-seeking kids in North Carolina. Cline, as it were, fit the bill perfectly as a native to the state who embodies Sarah, joining forces with local working-class teenagers who seek out treasure.

The show will return for a fifth and final season, but given the popularity of "Outer Banks" on Netflix, there's always the question of whether the story could continue in some other form, like a spin-off or legacy sequel series. While chatting with Screen Rant, Cline sounded game for returning in whatever capacity the production will have her:

"I would love to come back and do a little cameo. I've already told [co-creator Jonas Pate] — anything in the 'Outer Banks' universe, let me come back and do something really fun and silly."

If Cline stays as busy as she has been, a little cameo might be all she has time for. But that's assuming more "Outer Banks" materializes in the first place, which is a strong possibility.