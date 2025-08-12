How Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline Feels About Returning For A Spin-Off Netflix Series
Madelyn Cline has successfully made the leap from television to film actor thanks to her roles in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and 2025's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" legacy sequel. But her calling card at this point is still breaking hearts on the small screen as Sarah Cameron on "Outer Banks." The production specifically wanted to avoid casting "theater kids" and instead focused on actors who genuinely felt like adventure-seeking kids in North Carolina. Cline, as it were, fit the bill perfectly as a native to the state who embodies Sarah, joining forces with local working-class teenagers who seek out treasure.
The show will return for a fifth and final season, but given the popularity of "Outer Banks" on Netflix, there's always the question of whether the story could continue in some other form, like a spin-off or legacy sequel series. While chatting with Screen Rant, Cline sounded game for returning in whatever capacity the production will have her:
"I would love to come back and do a little cameo. I've already told [co-creator Jonas Pate] — anything in the 'Outer Banks' universe, let me come back and do something really fun and silly."
If Cline stays as busy as she has been, a little cameo might be all she has time for. But that's assuming more "Outer Banks" materializes in the first place, which is a strong possibility.
Outer Banks' creators have teased more stories in this universe
Of course, Madelyn Cline returning for any future "Outer Banks" projects is dependent on Sarah Cameron not dying in the final season. Between the Pogues, the Kooks, and law enforcement, things get treacherous quickly on the series, and characters have bitten the dust before, most notably JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow) in the season 4 finale. No matter what happens, though, Netflix and the show's creators seem very interested in keeping the drama going.
The aforementioned Jonas Pate, along with fellow creators Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, spoke with Deadline about the forthcoming season 5, as well as what the show's future could hold in terms of franchising:
"We are excited for season 5, and we're excited for other stories in this universe down the line."
Notably, no specifics were given as to what a spin-off could entail. More than likely, however, it's dependent on who's still alive by the end of "Outer Bank" season 5. Still, Netflix seems very interested in keeping the brand alive, having even released "Netflix Series: Outer Banks," a text-based adventure game that's available for mobile devices. Plus, in 2023, Netflix launched its first music festival called "Poguelandia."
Beyond that, Netflix tends to keep its brands alive even when the mainline shows only last a few seasons. For example, the final season of "Squid Game" set up a spin-off with a surprise cameo, while "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer have teased a weird spin-off of their own smash-hit series. In other words, an "Outer Banks" spin-off would make total sense, so be on the lookout for more information there, especially after the final season premieres sometime in 2026.