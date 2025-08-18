Emilia Clarke Starred In A Truly Awful Dinosaur Movie Before Game Of Thrones

Emilia Clarke's breakthrough role in "Game of Thrones" is also her most recognizable performance to date. Daenerys Targaryen, who was primarily perceived through artist sketches or fandom headcanons before the HBO series premiered, is now synonymous with Clarke's unforgettable portrayal of the character. To portray a fierce, ambition-fueled Westerosi ruler hiding a tempered vulnerability is no easy feat, but Clarke stepped into the shoes of a young, frightened Daenerys and etched her evolution into the Mother of Dragons, whose righteous wrath shook the foundations of the world so accustomed to male rulers and their whims.

Of course, then came the controversial eighth and final season of the show, which butchers Daenery's brilliant complexity in a matter of minutes, where her fate is engulfed in madness and betrayal in the most heartbreaking ways. Clarke remains compelling even during these narratively dubious moments, imbuing her arc with tragic urgency in the face of every other rushed resolution that the final season offers. In the end, Clarke's portrayal of Daenerys is riveting, with the actor investing the character with subtle quirks that paint her as more than a tragic figure destined to repeat the violent cycles of history and tradition.

Before Clarke joined "Game of Thrones" in 2011, she began her career with a bunch of student short films, commercials, and brief credited television roles (including the British medical soap opera, "Doctors"). One such prominent television role was 2010's "Triassic Attack," a Syfy original monster movie helmed by Colin Ferguson, where Clarke plays one of the leads. Unfortunately, "Triassic Attack" is beyond salvation. It is one of those bland, boring television films that cannot have fun with its potentially exciting premise (evil spirits possessing dinosaurs!) as it is too busy taking itself seriously.

But it's also fun to take a look back at this questionable dinosaur movie.