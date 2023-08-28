Jurassic Park's 30th Anniversary Box Office Take Proves People Still Love Spielberg's Dinos

Despite the fact that "Jurassic Park" came out more than 30 years ago, Steven Spielberg's modern classic has once again proved itself an enduring staple in popular culture. Even though it was late for the official anniversary, Universal Pictures re-released the 1993 blockbuster in theaters this past weekend, specifically in 3D, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the film's original release. Even though it wasn't a smashing success, it was still decent money in the bank for Spielberg and the studio.

"Jurassic Park" earned $1.7 million over the weekend, largely from showings at big theater chains such as AMC and Regal, per The Numbers. The movie played on just over 1,200 screens and placed 14th on the charts. Even though it didn't crack the top 10, it still managed to have a better per-screen average ($1,391) than some of this summer's big, recent releases such as Disney's "Haunted Mansion" ($1,219) and "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" ($1,226).

The dino-filled blockbuster originally hit theaters in June of 1993 and went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time up to that point in its original run, taking in $978.1 million. Through its various re-releases over the years, including the particularly successful 3D re-release for its 20th anniversary in 2013, the movie's running total now stands at $1.057 billion.