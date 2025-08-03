Henry Cavill Gave David Corenswet One Piece Of Advice For Superman

A new age of DC has arrived with James Gunn's "Superman," a charming crowd-pleaser that's silly in all the right ways. It's a refreshing change of pace to see David Corenswet's Man of Steel having a bit of fun after the oppressive slog that was Zack Snyder's series of films featuring Henry Cavill as Superman. Now, Warner Bros. and Gunn will be looking to build on the more light-hearted tone established with "Superman" as they build out their burgeoning DC Universe (renamed from the DC Extended Universe, as to differentiate it from that Snyder-led timeline).

There are multiple elements that make Gunn's film much more fun than its predecessors, from Krypto the dog, who might just be the real star of "Superman," to the "Guardians of the Galaxy"-esque humor, which doesn't always work as well in "Superman" as it did in Gunn's beloved Marvel trilogy, but it certainly helps lighten things up. We also got an array of fantastical villains against which Corenswet's hero faced off and generally got more wacky design choices, from Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner and his unusual (yet comic-accurate) hairstyle to Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific and his T-sphere spaceship. All of which was clearly designed to convey just how far from the Snyderverse Gunn's DC will be.

Of course the biggest and most important change is Corenswet himself, who found his breakthrough role in Clark Kent/Superman. The actor's version of the superhero was much more of a goofy dork than any of his predecessors, remaining heroic while projecting a sense of endearing insecurity. That's a significant achievement considering the actor must have been under immense pressure to deliver with his version of Supes, and while Gunn's direction was surely a huge factor in Corenswet's choices, it seems he also got some highly relevant advice from Henry Cavill himself.