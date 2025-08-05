The Marvel Movie That Left Thor Star Chris Hemsworth The Most Disappointed

Alan Taylor's 2013 fantasy film "Thor: The Dark World" is very often held up as the worst film in the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was the eighth film of the MCU, and was set after the events of 2012's "The Avengers" wherein Thor (Chris Hemsworth) teamed up with other superpowered champions to fight off an alien invasion. The invasion was led by Thor's treacherous brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and "The Avengers" ended with Thor hauling a handcuffed Loki back to Asgard, their home dimension.

Thor's follow-up story, however, was mere superhero hooey. He arrived back in Asgard just in time for a cosmic convergence that allowed magical interdimensional portals to open randomly throughout the universe. Thor also witnessed the reappearance of a mystical force called the Aether that a Dark Elf named Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) once wielded. The convergence and the Aether resurrect Malekith, and he sets about looking for his magical McGuffin. He wants to plunge the universe into darkness or something. Thor will have to spring Loki from prison to help him fight the Dark Elves.

In addition to being rather generic, "Thor: The Dark World" also boasts no character development for Thor. Indeed, none of the characters undergo any significant changes, no sacrifices are made, and no realizations are had. Loki seemingly dies at one point, suggesting a tantalizing drama where Thor can mourn his brother while also hating his villainy. Sadly, it is later revealed that Loki survived, taking the sting off his death.

Critics weren't keen on "The Dark World," and fans were disappointed. Thor, it seemed, was the weak link in the "Avengers" universe. Even Chris Hemsworth was disappointed. Not just with the film, but with his performance. The actor spoke with Vanity Fair in 2022, and plainly admitted that he regretted not finding any significant ways to expand his character for the sequel. That wouldn't happen until "Thor: Ragnarok" in 2017.