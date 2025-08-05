Why Peacock Canceled Vampire Academy After One Season

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite some solid reviews, "Vampire Academy" sadly became one of many series that were canceled after just one season. But why was this fantasy horror series cut short? The show was based on Richelle Mead's six-novel series, which had previously been adapted into a 2014 film of the same name. That film performed poorly at the box office and debuted to horrible reviews, which put a swift end to that iteration of the story. In 2021, however, hope arrived in the form of a TV series. Ultimately, that attempt to adapt the source material was similarly short-lived, but it did at least fare better critically.

In 2021, Deadline reported that Peacock had ordered a "Vampire Academy" series adaptation overseen by former "Vampire Diaries" showrunner Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, who played Elizabeth Forbes on that same show. At the time, Plec spoke about her longtime desire to make the series, saying, "When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was 'Vampire Academy.'" With Peacock ordering a full ten episodes, it seemed Plec was finally getting her wish. The series premiered on September 15, 2022, and introduced an entirely fresh take on Mead's novels.

Rather than being a straightforward adaptation of any single novel, "Vampire Academy" used settings, events, and characters from the entire book series, alongside re-imagined versions of other characters, to tell a story that was recognizable to fans but had a big element of originality. The show was set in 1997 and starred Sisi Stringer as Rose Hathaway, a guardian-in-training, and Daniela Nieves as Lissa Dragomir, a Moroi princess. The story followed the pair's experiences at St. Vladimir's Academy, a boarding school for vamps steeped in privilege and glamor. Plenty of romance and drama ensued as the two girls from vastly different backgrounds navigated the world of St Vladimir's with only their friendship to get them through.

Sadly, "Vampire Academy" was canceled just four months after it first arrived. Why? Well, there was no mystery here, as the show simply wasn't bringing in the viewership needed.