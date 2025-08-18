Brad Pitt Starred In This Forgotten Tales From The Crypt Spin-Off

There was a time when "Tales from the Crypt" was the jewel in HBO's crown. Based on ultra-gory, super-lascivious EC Comics from the 1950s, "Tales from the Crypt" was a wicked, bloody anthology series that boasted "Twilight Zone"-like morality tales, only with more cussing, sex, gore, and nudity. The series was hosted by a pun-enthused rotting corpse called the Cryptkeeper, voiced by John Kassir, and he would read tales out of his castle basement, eager to see the protagonists get dismembered. The series was a huge hit, and it attracted gigantic stars on a regular basis. Tom Hanks appeared on the show, and Arnold schwarzenegged directed one. Indeed, throw a rock in a room full of actors who were active in the early 1990s, and you'll hit someone who was on "Tales from the Crypt."

Somehow this nasty little show became one of the flagship shows of HBO in the 1990s, and it spawned a kingdom of merch, pinball machines, toys, a Christmas record, and (eventually) movies. Indeed, it was successful enough to inspire multiple spinoffs. The kiddies were treated to the animated series "Tales from the Cryptkeeper" as well as the "Double Dare"-like game show "Secrets of the Crytpkeeper's Haunted House." In 1997, there was a short-lived sci-fi spinoff called "Perversions of Science," also based on old-school EC Comics. That show was hosted by an oversexed CGI android named Chrome (Maureen Teefy).

Few may remember, though, the attempted 1992 "Crypt" spinoff called "Two-Fisted Tales." It, too, was based on 1950s EC Comics, specifically its popular war, Western, and action titles. The star lineup of "Crypt" producers — that is: Richard Donner, Walter Hill, Joel Silver, and Robert Zemeckis – constructed a TV pilot for "Two-Fisted Tales" constructed of three 30-minute segments. The pilot starred such actors as Brad Pitt, David Morse, Dan Aykroyd, and Kirk Douglas. William Sadler played the host, Mr. Rush, the ghost of a Western gunslinger.

The pilot, sadly, was never picked up, and only aired once in 1992 as a TV movie.