Why Peacock Canceled One Of Us Is Lying

Young Adult novels (and subsequent film and television adaptations) were all the rage in the 2000s, and they've come back with a vengeance over the last few years. They're like low-rise jeans. So teenage fans had a lot to get excited about when it was announced Peacock would adapt the 2017 YA novel "One of Us Is Lying," from author Karen M. McManus, into a TV series.

The story's basically "The Breakfast Club" if it was written by Agatha Christie. In fact, if you're a fan of the best films inspired by Christie's works, it's worth a watch even if you're not familiar with the source material. Five students are given detention, including Simon (Mark McKenna), who operates a blog that spreads gossip about other kids. Simon unexpectedly dies while serving his punishment, and it's no accident. An investigation ensues when it comes to light that all of the other students had a reason to kill him.

Season 2 of "One of Us Is Lying" debuted in October 2022. A few months later in January 2023, the news broke from Deadline that Peacock wouldn't move forward with more episodes. As per the report: "Deadline understands that execs at Peacock were happy with both shows creatively but they just didn't find the requisite audience to justify further seasons." Low viewership can tank any series. But it's odd in this instance because one would assume fans of the book would've tuned in more en masse. However, looking back, 2023 simply wasn't a good time for live-action novel adaptions, especially ones in the YA genre.